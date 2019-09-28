There were medals in the hills for the St. Clair cross country teams.
The Lady Bulldogs ran fifth and the St. Clair boys ninth at the Lutheran North Invitational Sept. 19.
The St. Clair girls scored 140 points. MICDS was the winner in the girls race with 52 points, followed by Incarnate Word with 60 and Lutheran South (82) rounding out the top three.
The St. Clair boys scored 212. Westminster was the boys winner with 50 points. Clayton (57) and Priory (115) also made the top three in the boys team standings.
“The course is hilly and it is unique because all runners, JV or varsity, run the same race, and they medal to 100,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “We had 10 PRs and some personal bests on the course. It was a good day overall.”
Macy Schelp of Lutheran South was the top individual finisher in the girls race, crossing the line in 19:53.84.
Hanna Spoon was the top finisher for the Lady Bulldogs, taking 14th place individually in 22:20.43.
Alyssa McCormack finished 16th in 22:35.07.
“Hanna Spoon and Alyssa ran with each other for most of the last mile, those two are really pushing each other. They both ran their fastest races of the year,” Martin said.
Also running for the St. Clair girls were Arin Halmich (32nd, 23:47.09), Olvia Pratt (41st, 24:28.93), Elexis Wohlgemuth (46th, 24:55.71), Melodi Miller (55th, 25:27.53), Liliana Vernon (62nd, 25:55.15), Hannah Licklider (87th, 28:06.76), Ella Edsel (96th, 29:02.47), Berlyn Wohlgemuth (99th, 29:11.74), Hannah Thacker (110th, 30:18.69), Emma Backeberry (113th, 30:21.83), Ella Hinson (120th, 30:53.65), Chloe Machen (121st, 30:56.31), Taylor Sikes (124th, 31:21.98), Emily Oligschlaeger (13th, 33:20.86), Paris Perkins (138th, 33:45.53) and Sydney Hannon (151st, 36:56.110.
“Arin Halmich got good position at the start and continues to take her times down,” Martin said. “Freshman Lilly Vernon had a big PR and got into our top seven, so she made the varsity now. That was a nice surprise, Lilly has natural speed and it was good to see that come out. Senior Hannah Licklider had a good race, she is such a nice person and good student. I was really happy she got a medal. Elexis Wolgemuth earned a medal as well. She got injured last year before this meet, so this was her redemption day. She is a extraordinary leader.”
Malik Stewart of Maplewood won the boys race in 16:54.59.
Case Busse ran 10th for St. Clair in 18:14.73.
“Case continues to run strong,” Martin said. “He has gotten faster every single race. I had him make a move on a kid near the end of the race, and Case responded well.”
St. Clair’s remaining runners were Austin Duff (30th, 19:37.77), Jonathan Brewer (4th, 20:21.11), Noe Felber (64th, 20:56.25), Logan Smith (70th, 21:14.12), Aiden McCormack (76th, 21:23), Austin Tobben (96th, 22:09.41), John Davenport Cortivo (102nd, 22:13.79), Conor Draves (107th, 22:22.64), Rafael Allen (113th, 22:31.95), Brent Miller (126th, 23:02.97), Alexander Reinwald (131st, 23:11.45), Kaden Ash (137th, 23:25.51), Kenneth Brown (153rd, 24:25.24), Ty Edgar (156th, 24:37.58), Tristan Rodrigue (159th, 24:42.18), Ryan Bozada (164th, 24:49.6), Tony Kingston (189th, 26:25.78), Jonathon Oloyed (191st, 26:38.02) and Ryan Trentmann (219th, 29:01.85).
“Sophomore Ryan Bozada improved his last year time by over five minutes,” Martin said. “Freshmen Jon Brewer, Aiden McCormack, and Logan Smith all medaled and continue to run well for the team.”
St. Clair will next run Monday, Sept. 30, at the Elsberry Invitational.