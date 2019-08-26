With two weeks of fall practices in the books, the start of the high school regular season is just a week away.
Teams began holding preseason jamborees Friday with St. Clair football traveling to Hillsboro and scrimmaging against Confluence Prep Academy, Affton and Cardinal Ritter as part of an eight-team event.
The Lady Bulldogs softball team plays in a jamboree at St. James Saturday at 10 a.m. along with Owensville and Hermann.
St. Clair’s last jamboree, for volleyball, is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Sullivan and will also include Owensville.
On the football field, Head Coach and Athletic Director Brian Robbins has 10 returning varsity players including three starters on offense and three on defense with key returners such as lineman Ryan Barrett, running back and defensive backs Dalton Thompson and Landen Roberts and running back and linebacker Lance McCoy. Roberts is also the team’s kicker.
The Lady Bulldogs volleyball squad lost just one senior to graduation from last fall and adds just three new varsity players to a roster that looks much the same after a 21-8-3 district runner-up season.
The softball and boys soccer teams both introduce new head coaches in Anna Reed and Casey Dildine, respectively.
Reed’s softball squad lost 10 players to graduation last fall, but returns third baseman Andi Ingle, outfielder Calyn LaCrone and pitcher Madelyn Ruszala.
Dildine’s squad will have many new faces in the starting lineup led by returning junior Zach Browne and sophomore Austin Dunn on the attack and junior Collin Thacker in goal.
Browne was the team’s leading scorer last season with nine goals.
More athletes are out for Head Coach Ben Martin’s cross country team than any other program in the school with a total of 43 runners, 25 girls and 18 boys.
Among those returning is two-time state qualifier Arin Halmich.
In just the first year of girls golf for the school, St. Clair already garnered its first state qualifier last season in Maria Bozada, who returns for her senior year.
Jeff Van Zee returns as the team’s head coach for a second season.