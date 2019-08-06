As of The Missourian’s Friday print deadline, St. Clair was still finalizing its practice schedules.
The first week of practices are scheduled to begin on Aug. 12.
The Bulldogs are returning five of the six head coaches from last season — Brian Robbins (football), Kandace McCuskey (volleyball), Ted Brinker (boys soccer), Ben Martin (cross country) and Jeff Van Zee (girls golf).
Former assistant coach Anna Reed will take over as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs softball team.
Students registering for fall athletics are required to have a current physical examination on file with the athletic office prior to participation in practice or tryouts, according to Athletic Director Robbins.