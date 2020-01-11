St. Clair Extends Win Streak to Four
By Arron Hustead
Missourian Sports Writer
The fourth consecutive win for the St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs came in convincing fashion.
St. Clair (5-2) started 2020 with an 85-56 home win Friday against Gateway Science (0-10), completing a sweep of the girls-boys varsity doubleheader.
The Bulldogs built a 25-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 55-22 advantage into the intermission.
“I thought we executed what we wanted to on both sides of the court in the first half,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We came out ready to play and shared the ball really well early in the game. We attacked the basket well early in the game. We had a bad stretch right before halftime, the last two minutes, but besides that played well in the first half.”
After three periods, the score stood at 71-38.
St. Clair got four players into double-digit scoring in the game, led by Justin Hoffman’s 19 points.
Calvin Henry recorded 17 points. Dayton Turner scored 16 and Zach Browne netted 10.
“I thought offensively Dayton and Calvin played really well together,” Isgrig said. “They play well off of each other and did a good job finding each other in transition and in our offense. Justin played well on offense as well. He did a good job finding space in their defense and found himself some easy shots.”
Blaine Downey added nine points. Chase Walters scored six, Johnny Kindel four, Nick Dierking three and Wes Hinson one.
“Our bench has been a positive for us and we need that every night,” Isgrig said.
Turner ended the game with a double-double, adding team highs in rebounds (10) and assists (nine). He also grabbed three steals.
“Dayton was one assist away from a triple double,” Isgrig said. “He played a great game for us and did so many different things for us. He rebounded the ball well and gets us in transition. Dayton wants to win and is a great competitor.”
Hinson and Walters each pulled down nine rebounds. Downey and Hoffman contributed six rebounds each. Henry made four rebounds and Kindel three. Browne and Dierking finished with two rebounds apiece.
Henry dealt out seven assists. Hoffman recorded four assists. Hinson, Walters and Kindel were credited with one assist apiece.
Hoffman finished with five steals. Walters and Henry both stole one.
St. Clair traveled to play the Dutchmen Tuesday in the first round of the Owensville Tournament. The tournament is slated to continue Friday and conclude Saturday.