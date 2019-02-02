She might be just 5-5, but Hannah Machelett was the driving force that carried the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs to a 70-62 win over top-seeded Hermann in the championship game of the 19th Hermann Girls Invitational Basketball Tournament last Friday night.
It was just the second Hermann Tournament title for the Lady Bulldogs, who last won it in 2009 when they defeated Hermann.
Machelett, a senior guard, scored a career high 25 points, and it was her accuracy from three-point range that ignited the Lady Bulldogs’ comeback in a game that featured two of the top Four Rivers Conference girls teams. She finished with five three-point baskets.
Hermann, 16-2 coming into the game, busted out of the gate and gained the upper hand, building a 10-point lead. After Allison Stiers’ three-point basket broke a 5-5 tie in the early minutes, the Lady Bearcats went on to take a 15-7 lead at the quarter. They proceeded to build their largest lead, 17-7, when Quincy Erickson opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the second quarter. From that point on the Lady Bulldogs came alive and seized control.
St. Clair, seeded No. 2, used a 13-0 run that was powered by its inside game of Alohilani Bursey and Gracie Sohn to take a 20-17 lead. Elly Krueger, Hermann’s 6-2 junior post player, scored in the paint to break her team’s four-minute scoring drought before Machelett buried a pair of threes. Hermann got to within three points, but then a basket by Bursey inside and another three-pointer by Machelett in the final 55 seconds of the first half put St. Clair up, 33-25, at the break.
“We started a little slow but then we really got after it and began playing well — making some baskets and controlling the boards,” said St. Clair Coach Mike Scheer. “We had so many girls step up and contribute, but Hannah was outstanding for us tonight and those threes she made really sparked us.”
Scheer’s basketball coaching roots go back to Hermann. He coached the Bearcats’ boys program for 11 years, starting in 1991, before taking a position in the Washington School District. Many a Hermann supporter congratulated Scheer on his team’s big tournament win. And it was special. In December, Hermann came away with a nine-point win when St. Clair’s girls visited for a Four Rivers Conference game. The Lady Bearcats had a big rebounding advantage in that game.
“To me, personally, it means a lot to come here and win a good tournament like this,” said Scheer. “It’s always competitive and you know your team is going to be tested.”
Top in the minds of the Lady Bulldogs’ defensive plan was to keep Stiers and Erickson under control. They were the ringleaders in Hermann’s win over St. Clair back in December. Stiers, a Columbia College signee, poured in 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists, while Erickson scored 10 points in the third quarter of that game. Their dominance in that game was all too fresh in Scheer’s mind.
“Defensively we wanted to get after them and keep them under wraps. They really hurt us when we played them the last time.”
This year’s results between the two teams is a reversal of a year ago, when the Lady Bulldogs won the conference game in December at home, only to see the Lady Bearcats turn the tables on them in the championship game of the Hermann Tournament.
St. Clair’s Alana Hinson opened the second half by converting a conventional three-point play, and after Hermann’s Emma Godat cut the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to nine, 36-27, Bursey put back consecutive offensive rebounds to push her team’s lead up to 13. After each of those baskets Hermann Coach Andy Emmons called a timeout.
“You have to credit St. Clair for how they came out and played,” said Emmons. “They are well-coached, and they were tough to beat tonight. The last time we played them we were better, but I think we both improved since that first game. You have to tip your cap to them.”
Machelett’s fifth three-point basket of the game came near the buzzer to end the third quarter when she nailed a shot from the corner, giving St. Clair a 50-35 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Bursey started the fourth quarter with a driving layup, and Hermann came back to cut it to 13 before the Lady Bulldogs scored five straight points to take their largest lead, 58-40, with 3:26 left in the game.
Hermann put together its final charge, using six three-point baskets in the final 3 minutes to close the gap, two by Godat, two by Erickson and one each by Stiers and Brianna Thomas. Hermann got to within six points, 68-62, when Erickson knocked down a pair of free throws with 8 seconds left, but it was only fitting that Machelett would wrap up the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs. She hit two free throws with 6.9 seconds left on the clock, and St. Clair had completed its mission.
“I really thought Haley (Buscher) had a nice game, too, and those two girls on the inside (Bursey and Sohn) just controlled things and got a lot of rebounds,” said Scheer.
Bursey scored 13 points, pulled down nine rebounds, had three assists and blocked five shots. Sohn tossed in 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and came up with two steals. Buscher finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Alana Hinson added nine points. Erin York and Machelett each had two steals. Machelett also had three assists.
Key to the Lady Bulldogs’ success in the tournament was their defensive pressure. The three teams they played committed a total of 75 turnovers (Hermann and Owensville each turned it over 26 times).
Erickson led Hermann in scoring with 18 points. Stiers finished with 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Emma Godat scored 11 points and nabbed six rebounds. Others scoring for Hermann were Hannah Grosse six, Thomas five, Caraline Brune and Grace Winkelmann three apiece, and Krueger and Korrine Bickmeyer each with two.
“I’m really proud of the way our girls battled back after being down almost 20 points,” said Emmons. “It wasn’t our best game, but sometimes that’s they way it happens. I think we learned something from this game tonight.”
That loss to Hermann in December extended the Lady Bulldogs’ losing streak to four after they had suffered three loses in a tournament at Springfield. But they’ve turned it around, and have now won seven in a row and 10 of their last 11 games.