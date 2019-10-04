The Lady Bulldogs got stronger as the day wore on.
Saturday’s trip to the Seckman tournament gave St. Clair (13-1-2) its first test of the volleyball season. The Lady Bulldogs answered that test by winning the tournament championship.
St. Clair took the crown by last defeating Festus (13-4-2), 17-25, 25-21, 25-13, in the championship match.
St. Clair also defeated Seckman (13-5-2) in the semifinals, 25-21, 25-20, and Hillsboro (6-10-1), 35-23, 21-25, 25-21 in the first round of bracket play.
In pool play, St. Clair was 1-1-2 after a win against De Soto (7-10-5), 25-17, 25-15, splits with Ft. Zumwalt West (5-11-2), 27-25, 23-25, and Festus, 20-25, 25-21, and a loss to Seckman, 25-18, 25-20.
“I thought it was good for our girls,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “All season long we’d been talking about getting to the Seckman Tournament to see where we stood. There were a lot of good teams there.”
St. Clair had not been truly tested before the tournament with none of its first nine wins to open the season making it to a third set.
The Lady Bulldogs ended up being able to avenge their first loss of the season by knocking out Seckman in the semifinals. St. Clair also earned wins in rematches with the two teams it split with during the pool.
With St. Clair and Ft. Zumwalt West both finishing 1-1-2 in the pool, a one-set play-in game was set up to determine which would receive the final spot in bracket play. St. Clair was the winner of that playoff, 27-25.
“Their rules said it was supposed to be decided on points, but they made us do a one-set playoff,” McCuskey said. “We said, ‘Let’s make them regret this decision,’ and after that we never looked back.”
St. Clair finished the tournament with a statement win in the final set of the championship match, a lopsided 25-13 win against Festus.
“They couldn’t stop us and couldn’t seem to get anything to go right on their side of the net,” McCuskey said. “It was just a real fun game and an exciting way to end the tournament.”
Tournament Stats
Gracie Sohn led the Lady Bulldogs Saturday with 63 kills, adding 15 blocks and 83 digs.
Alohilani Bursey killed 44 with 49 blocks, one assist and 33 digs.
Makayla Johnson notched 17 kills with 14 blocks and 76 digs.
Mackenzie Lowder recored 14 kills, 33 blocks and seven digs.
Madison Lowder posted eight kills, four blocks and two digs.
Emma Hinson made 134 assists with 21 blocks and 52 digs.
Kyley Henry was the digs leader with 84, adding two assists and one kill.
Kaylee Rampani made one kill and 48 digs.
Myah Dierker turned in one kill with four blocks and six digs.
Salem
St. Clair won at home Monday against Salem, 25-15, 25-8.
Sohn led in kills with eight, followed by Bursey (six), Johnson (five), Mackenzie Lowder (four) and Dierker (one).
Bursey blocked four. Mackenzie Lowder, Madison Lowder and Sohn all posted two blocks each.
Hinson made 22 assists and Henry one.
Johnson served three aces, Rampani two and Bursey one.
Henry led in digs with 11. Other dig totals included Johnson (nine), Hinson (eight), Rampani (seven), Sohn (five), Bursey (two) and Mackenzie Lowder (two).
With many of its Four Rivers Conference rivals playing in the Hermann Tournament this week, St. Clair is off from league play and will next be in action Thursday at Crystal City with a 7 p.m. scheduled start time.