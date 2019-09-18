St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs continue to win in just the golf program’s second year.
St. Clair defeated four other Franklin County teams in the first Franklin County Classic, a modified tournament format played Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
The Lady Bulldogs posted a team score of 275 to win the day. St. Francis Borgia Regional scored a 290 to finish second. Third place went to Washington with 293 strokes, followed by Union at 295 and Pacific with 334.
Teams played holes 1-9 as a two-person scramble, meaning each group of two players would hit and then choose which of the two balls to play for the next stroke. Holes 10-18 were played as a two-person shamble, which is similar to the scramble format, but players would continue to hit their own ball after the second stroke of each hole and the two-person team would then take the best score of the two.
“With girls golf, when you are playing you own golf ball all the time it is sometimes easy to forget that you are playing a team sport,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Playing the format we did today allowed for them to get the team feel that some girls miss. On a really hot day all of the teams shot around 100 or better, which was our goal yesterday. They worked really well in a format that they are not all familiar with.”
The altered format provided a new experience and a break from the usual pace of play.
“This allowed some of the daily grind on the golf course to be relieved for some of our less experienced golfers,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “The five coaches/schools involved certainly have the best interest of the kids when this event was developed. We need to thank Wolf Hollow, Doug Warden, and Kenny Mason for giving up their course and man-hours to help create such a great event for the kids. Without them, this event would not have happened
St. Clair’s tandem of Maria Bozada and Ally Newton had the top twosome score, turning in an 84.
Washington’s Grace Bryson and Mia Lanemann finished second with 86 strokes.
Third place went to another St. Clair pairing of Anna Conner and Kynzi Humphrey, who shot an 87.
Borgia’s top pairing of Cailey Foss and Kennedy Lange finished fourth at 92 strokes.
Union’s Emily Young and Natalie Miner rounded out the top five with a 95.
“You could see the fatigue setting in on almost every player throughout the day,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “St. Clair has a solid team and they played well for the win. I am really excited to see Sydney and Skylar’s team score the way they did. I think for the most part we did well until we got around the greens. Wolf Hollow has a few really tough greens.”
St. Clair’s remaining score was a 104 from Jordyn Hampson and Jolee King, tying for 11th.
Following Foss and Lange for Borgia were the pairings of Natalie Bell and Hannah Dobsch (96, T-sixth), Belle Nieder and Natalie Alferman (102, T-ninth).
Washington’s other two groupings were Kyla Engemann and Joie Heien (100, eighth) and Emily Molitor and Isabella Fitzgerald (107, 13th).
Rounding out Union’s scores were the teams of Sydney Hittson and Skylar Traffas (97, T-sixth) and Josie Lause and Alisha Skiles (104, T-11th).
Pacific’s group scores were Mackenzie Arnold and Audrey Wood (102, T-ninth), Maddie Brooks and Natalie Simeone (114, 14th) and Macy Caldwell and Lexi Carter (118, 15th).
“Being a first-year program, we don’t have many experienced golfers yet,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schimsa said. “We are just trying to get better every time and I have seen some improvement.”
Brooks and Simeone combined for the program’s first birdie Monday on Wolf Hollow’s hole three (par 4).