The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs continue to break new ground.
Less than a week after winning the first district championship in program history, St. Clair claimed its first sectional victory. The Lady Bulldogs (15-7-1) defeated visiting Logan-Rogersville (17-6-1) Saturday, 4-1, in the first round of the Class 2 State Playoffs.
The win moves St. Clair into the final eight teams in the running for the Class 2 title. The Lady Bulldogs will next play in the state quarterfinals Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Pleasant Hill (22-1), located southeast of Kansas City.
St. Clair scored all four of its sectional tallies in the first half, spreading the offensive outpouring between goals by Kaitlyn Janson, Madison Husereau, Zoe Gaszak and Kynzie Humphrey.
“Offensively, everybody chipped in,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “The first half, we were hungry in the box and we battled and competed. We had some goals that we just outworked them on. Overall, just a good effort for us.”
The St. Clair scores were assisted by Olivia Pratt, Husereau and Gaszak.
Senior goalkeeper Courtney Williams pulled in six saves out of seven opportunities for the Lady Bulldogs.
Logan-Rogersville was able to manage one goal in the second half, off the foot of Lexie Vernon.
St. Clair struck for the first goal in just the second minute of play as a corner kick got kicked around in front of the net before Janson was able to send it in.
However, within the first 10 minutes of the contest, St. Clair lost senior midfielder and second all-time leading scorer Chloe Merseal to a knee injury.
“Chloe is one of our best players and I think we did a real good job (to) fill her place,” Humphrey said. “She does a lot for our team and I think we did a good job without her too. I was really proud of our team today.”
Merseal did not return to the game and her status remained up in the air for Wednesday’s state quarterfinal.
Unfazed in the immediate aftermath of the injury, the Lady Bulldogs went up 2-0 in the 11th minute when Husereau extended the advantage.
“We lost an all-state and four-year all-conference player and our leader and our captain and then to see (us) score right after that, I think that second goal really helped us relax,” Isgrig said. “You lose one of your best players and it’s a big deal and I hope she’s OK. She’s a big part of who we are. She’s a great girl, but the way we competed after that and when we saw the second goal go in, we had a lot of confidence after that.”
Gaszak furthered the lead with 10 minutes to play in the half.
The final St. Clair goal came with just two seconds left before the intermission as Humphrey rushed to get a shot off before the buzzer and blasted a 30-plus yard goal past Logan-Rogersville keeper Jessy Bond.
“I saw there was about five seconds left on the scoreboard and I just kicked it and it went in,” Humphrey said. “I wasn’t really expecting (that), but I was happy.”
St. Clair battled an upkick in wind that played into Logan-Rogersville’s favor in the second half, but still held 50-plus goal scorer Sophia Nixon scoreless for the contest.
“We had to double team her because we knew she was really good and knew she was fast,” senior defender Haley Buscher said. “But we locked her down and we shut her down.”
Isgrig noted that the St. Clair defense limited Nixon to just two touches in the entire first half.
“That’s a credit to Erin York,” Isgrig said. “She just competed with her and she beat her to a lot of balls in the first half. In the second half, the wind played more of a factor. We had the wind in our face and she got more touches, but we never gave her a dangerous chance. Everything she had was 30 yards away.”
Logan-Rogersville got on the scoreboard in the 47th minute when Vernon floated a high shot just in under the crossbar and into back right corner of the net.
Vernon had scored two goals with one assist in the District 10 championship game against Cassville just three days prior.
Pleasant Hill comes into Wednesday’s quarterfinal with 19 wins in a row and just one loss on the season. The Chicks have won five consecutive district championships and were the third-place team in Class 2 last season.