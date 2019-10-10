The St. Clair Bulldogs left Homecoming Week the same way they entered it — without a loss.
St. Clair (6-0, 4-0) rolled to a Week 6 victory against St. James (1-5, 0-3), 62-8, amid the Homecoming festivities.
St. Clair weathered St. James’ two best offensive drives in the first quarter before dominating the second period and taking a 42-0 lead into halftime.
“It’s a good win,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “It’s a conference win. That’s important. It’s good to be 6-0. (I’m) always worried about this week with Homecoming and the festivities and we just came off last week, which was a big win for us. So, we were concerned after we didn’t have the greatest week of practice, but hats off to our kids.”
The Bulldogs led, 14-0, after one quarter and 49-8 at the end of the third period.
St. Clair set itself up with good field position throughout the first half after five interceptions.
“The last five minutes of the first half really changed the course of the game,” Robbins said. “The first quarter, it was a tight ballgame. We took our time and were methodical on offense and they drove the ball some too. It was a good game early and we capitalized on some of their mistakes.”
Standings
Despite remaining unbeaten, St. Clair fell to No. 2 in the Class 3 District 2 standings after Week 6 with 47.67 points.
Roosevelt (4-1) is once again leading the district standings with 48.31 points after a 58-20 road win at Gateway.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (4-2, 44.83) currently holds third place, followed by Sullivan (3-3, 37.5), Owensville (4-2, 35.33), Lutheran South (0-6, 20.39), Bayless (0-5, 16.08) and Confluence Prep (0-3, 11).
In the Four Rivers Conference, St. Clair took sole possession of first place with Hermann (5-1, 2-1) taking its first loss of the season on the road at Sullivan (3-3, 2-2).
Union and Owensville are now tied with the Bearcats at 2-1 for second in the conference, followed by Sullivan with Pacific (0-4) and St. James (0-3) both seeking their first conference wins.
Week 7
The Bulldogs will travel to Hermann this coming week with the Bearcats looking to recover from that first loss to Sullivan.
St. Clair won at home against the Eagles, 17-6, in Week 4.
Through the first five weeks of the season, Hermann scored a minimum of 30 points per week and topped 40 four times.
The Bearcats offense starts with senior quarterback Chase McKague, who has thrown for nine touchdowns and ran for eight more.
McKague has several upperclassmen options to hand off to in the backfield, primarily seniors Brennan Knipping, Trent Gleeson and Trent Anderson and junior Holden Ash.
Knipping leads the team in rushing yards with 383, but McKague and Gleeson have both eclipsed 300 yards as well.
Anderson and Gleeson are also among the top receiving targets for McKague, as is senior Keagan Head.
Week 6 Stats
The Bulldogs totaled 461 rushing yards in the game.
Quarterback Dalton Thompson completed the only pass he threw, a 17-yard reception for Landen Roberts.
Thompson also picked up 112 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns, including an 82-yard breakaway to open scoring on St. Clair’s second possession.
Roberts ran five times for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Shane Stanfill ran for two touchdowns and picked up 75 yards on 14 carries.
Dayton Turner carried the ball four times for 54 yards.
Lance McCoy gained 50 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Dakota Gotsch carried twice for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Wes Hinson (2 carries, 22 yards), Wade Hoffman (two carries, nine yards) and Mardariries Miles (five carries, eight yards and a touchdown) rounded out the Bulldog offense.
Thompson made three interceptions on defense, returning one for a touchdown.
Turner and Cole Venable each made one interception.
On defense, Roberts, Lance McCoy and Miles each made two tackles. Roberts had two assists and McCoy one.
Thompson, Hinson, Turner, Hoffman, Tyler Guehne and Jarrett Lewis made one tackle each.
Brendy Stricker captured one sack and made three assists.
Hinson turned in four assists. Damien McCoy, Ryan Barrett, Lucas Hardin and Austin Blankenship all made one assist.
Roberts was 8-8 in extra point attempts.
Scoring Plays
Thompson’s 82-yard keeper started the scoring with 7:33 left in the first period.
Stanfill then got into the end zone on a seven-yard run.
The Bulldogs forcing turnovers led to additional touchdown runs by Stanfill, Lance McCoy and Thompson all within the final five minutes of the second quarter.
Thompson capped the first-half scoring with a 35-yard interception return for a score in the final minute of the period.
Roberts scored on a 32-yard run to put St. Clair ahead, 49-0.
Logan Saxbury broke a 78-yard run for a touchdown for the Tigers. Logan Sparks caught the two-point conversion pass from Nick Halbrook to conclude St. James’ only scoring drive.
St. Clair’s reserve runners, Miles and Gotsch, both got into the end zone in the final period. Gotsch broke a 46-yard touchdown on the final play from scrimmage and no point after was attempted on the last score.