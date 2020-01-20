St. Clair will be playing for the consolation title Saturday at the Union Girls Basketball Tournament, thanks to a 65-20 win over KIPP Thursday.
“The girls played hard,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “They did a good job of forcing a lot of turnovers and they got a lot of easy baskets. We had a tough loss Monday. There’s nothing better than getting over a tough loss than winning the next game.”
The Lady Bulldogs (8-2) will play St. Francis Borgia Regional (6-5) Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“We’re going to have to play hard,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have to box out. We didn’t do a very good job of that tonight. KIPP got a bunch of rebounds over us. We still did a good job on defense, staying in their face. They made some shots, but we did a good job competing.”
The consolation game is expected to be played if the tournament can be played due to weather issues. The tournament’s alternate plan is to have Friday’s semifinal games take the place of the third-place and championship games Saturday if Friday’s action is postponed.
St. Clair had little trouble with the Knowledge is Power Program squad in Thursday’s game. St. Clair jumped up through one quarter, 23-6, and never looked back.
The Lady Bulldogs were up 39-14 at the intermission and 58-19 through three quarters.
Gracie Sohn led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points, including 10 in the opening quarter. She knocked down one of the team’s five three-point baskets.
Two players scored 10 points apiece. Alana Hinson and Alohilani Bursey both hit that mark.
“Bursey does a good job of getting assists if she’s not scoring,” Johnson said. “She does a good job of getting rebounds and getting everybody else involved in the game.”
Hinson hit two three-point baskets. Bursey was 4-5 from the free-throw line and was St. Clair’s top playmaker for the night.
Phoebe Arnold scored eight points, hitting a pair of three-point baskets.
Mackenzie Lowder ended with six points.
Ally Newton contributed five points and Annabelle Coonse added four.
Jolee King scored two points.
“Everyone got to chip in,” Johnson said. “I think almost everybody on the team scored. It’s fun to watch all of the girls get to play and have fun out there.”
Chelsea Manuel scored 12 points to lead KIPP. She hit the team’s lone three-point basket.
Camille White scored six points and J. Davis added two points.
KIPP went 3-8 from the free-throw line.
St. Clair went 10-21 from the free-throw line in the game.