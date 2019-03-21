Scoring once in each half, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs picked up win No. 1 on the season.
St. Clair (1-0, 1-0) started off the season on the right foot Friday with a 2-0 home soccer win against Four Rivers Conference opponent Owensville (0-1, 0-1).
“It’s nice to start our season out 1-0 in conference,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Now we have to get a lot better as the season progresses. We controlled the game, we just have to do a better job in the final third of the field finishing off the plays when we have an opportunity.”
Chloe Merseal and Kaitlyn Janson did the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs.
Makayla Johnson and Merseal were both credited with an assist.
Janson opened the scoring just before the end of the first half.
“Makayla played a long throw into the box and Chloe won the ball then played it to Janson who finished the play,” Isgrig said. “It was a good finish by Janson and it was good to see her score in her first half of soccer as a freshman. She plays really hard and it was nice to see her reward herself with her first career goal.”
Merseal extended the lead in the 65th minute.
“Chloe scored with 15 minutes left on a really nice shot (to the) far post, assisted by Makayla Johnson,” Isgrig said. “This was a big goal for us and gave us a little breathing room.”
In goal, Courtney Williams shut out the Dutchgirls and was 1-1 in save chances.
“Our defense played well in front of her and Courtney didn’t see much action,” Isgrig said. “We controlled the game, just had a hard time finishing our chances. Credit to their goalie, who made a few really nice saves and didn’t give up any rebounds.”
Not all contributors showed up in the box score.
“Erin York, Gracie Sohn, and Makayla Johnson played really well for us on the night,” Isgrig said. “They all bring energy every day and did a good job winning the ball for us and controlling the ball for us. Makayla did a great job sharing the ball and getting rid of it quickly. Erin and Gracie were able to end all their attacks before anything became a threat.”
St. Clair continued conference play Monday against the defending champion, Union. The Lady Bulldogs will next play Thursday, hosting Northwest at 5 p.m.