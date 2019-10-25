St. Clair volleyball turned into another quick night Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs (24-3-2) won on the road at De Soto (10-15-5), 25-21, 25-17.
Only two St. Clair games have gone to three sets this season, both at the Seckman Tournament Sept. 28.
“We played with them in the first set back and forth and then at the end of the first set we pulled away,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “(The) second set we came out and got on a roll. We missed a few serves in the first set and our defense struggled to get the ball up to the setter. We made some adjustments in the second set.”
Gracie Sohn led the Lady Bulldogs in kills Monday with 12.
Alohilani Bursey made six kills, Madison Lowder three and Emma Hinson and Mackenzie Lowder both turned in one kill.
Bursey and Mackenzie Lowder led in blocks with four apiece. Madison Lowder blocked three and Hinson two.
Hinson added 20 assists.
Kaylee Rampani served St. Clair’s only ace of the game.
The Lady Bulldogs had four players with double digit dig totals in the game — Makayla Johnson (14), Kyley Henry (13), Hinson (11) and Sohn (11).
Other dig totals included Rampani (seven), Bursey (five), Mackenzie Lowder (three), Myah Dierker (two) and Madison Lowder (one).
St. Clair concluded Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, hosting Union. The Lady Bulldogs will finish the regular season Thursday, hosting Hillsboro at 6:30 p.m.