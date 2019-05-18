The Lady Bulldogs are one of eight teams remaining in Class 2 girls soccer.
St. Clair (15-7-1) won the first sectional game in team history Saturday at home by a 4-1 score against the District 10 champion, Logan-Rogersville (17-7-1).
The home team scored all four of its goals in the first half. Logan-Rogersville scored the only goal of the second period.
Kaitlyn Janson, Madison Husereau, Zoe Gaszak and Kynzie Humphrey each scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
Lexie Vernon scored the lone goal for the away team. The Lady Bulldog defense held 50-plus goal scorer Sophia Nixon scoreless in the contest.
St. Clair advances into the state quarterfinal round on the road against Pleasant Hill (22-1) on Wednesday, May 22, at a time to be determined. Pleasant Hill defeated Springfield Catholic (15-6-3), 2-0, in the sectional round Saturday.
Read more about the Lady Bulldogs’ sectional win in the Wednesday edition of The Missourian.