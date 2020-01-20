In a game that went down to the wire, the Warriors edged by the Indians.
Pacific (5-8) fell to St. Charles West (6-8) in Tuesday’s home boys basketball game, 53-52.
The teams were deadlocked at 11-11 after one quarter and Pacific emerged to take a 27-21 lead into halftime.
St. Charles West tied things up at 36-36 to end the third quarter.
In the final period, St. Charles West was able to score 17 points to Pacific’s 16 to make the difference.
Don’TA Harris took control of the Pacific offense with a game high of 22 points.
Devin Casey added nine points for the Indians. Carter Myers scored seven points. Gavin Bukowsky and Dylan Myers scored five points apiece. Quin Blackburn and Gavin Racer each added two points.
Harris grabbed nine rebounds.
Dylan Myers finished with six rebounds, Carter Myers five, Racer four and Bukowsky three. Blackburn and Casey had two rebounds apiece.
Bukowsky, Harris, Carter Myers and Dylan Myers all contributed two assists. Racer added one assist.
Harris recorded five steals. Casey, Carter Myers, Dylan Myers and Racer each stole one.
Harris also blocked a shot.
The Warriors were led by a 17-point effort from Brayden Wampler-Foust.
Josh Newell was next with 13 points.
Other St. Charles West scorers included John Wilson (eight points), Anthony Lemons (six), Taileon Smith (five) and Michael Quirk (four).
Pacific finished out the week on the road at Northwest Friday and will play next week in the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational in Frontenac, Kan.