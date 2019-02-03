The Union Wildcats were one of four teams to beat the snow Wednesday.
Union (10-7) could not beat its opponent though, falling 63-47, to Francis Howell Central in the consolation final of the 48th Annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament. The game was the second of four scheduled for Wednesday, the makeup day for the final round that was previously postponed on Jan. 11. However, the consolation game was the final one completed due to the impact of snowfall on road conditions as the evening progressed.
The third-place game between Sullivan and St. Charles and the championship game between St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Dominic were both postponed once more.
Union controlled the first few minutes of the consolation final, jumping out to an 8-0 lead, but the Spartans controlled the rest of the way and led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
“We were never able to (get our mojo going),” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I felt like if we could have been more disciplined offensively and stayed the course a little bit, we would have been fine.”
Howell Central went into the half ahead, 36-27, and held a 46-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Trevor Kelly led the Wildcats with 13 points in the contest. He was the Union representative selected to the all-tournament team.
Jacob Towell netted 10 points.
Kale Crawford and Wil Strubberg each poured in eight points. Peyton Burke finished with five points and Derek Hulsey with three.
Kaleb Anderson topped the Howell Central scoresheet with 16 points. Jordan Hayden (11 points) and Myles Estrada (10) each got into double figures as well.
Other Spartan scorers included Austin Crudup (seven points), Logan Scott (seven), Adam Lewis (six), Tyrek Coleman (four) and Cameron Dent (two).
Strubberg got into early foul trouble, taking a big piece out of Union’s post play.
“He’s our size,” Simmons said. “He kind of anchors our defense. When your 6-8 kid goes out, it kind of changes things. He’s done a really good job of staying out of foul trouble and playing straight up, but it just didn’t go his way tonight and that made a big impact on the game.”
The Spartans were able to capitalize on some high-percentage shots in the second half of the first quarter to gain momentum.
“I thought they shot a lot of layups and that’s going to help your shooting percentage a lot,” Simmons said. “We made a lot of lackadaisical passes in the first quarter and those led to a lot of layups, so we didn’t even get to play defense against them.”
The Wildcats next play Friday on the road at New Haven in Four Rivers Conference play at 6 p.m. Union (2-0) is one of three teams that remain unbeaten in league play along with St. Clair (2-0) and Sullivan (1-0).