The play was so nice, they did it twice.
The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs (8-7-1) scored twice in the first half in nearly identical fashion Wednesday to defeat Warrenton (5-11), 2-1.
Junior defender Gracie Sohn scored both the goals with headers on a pair of corner kicks from senior Chloe Merseal.
“They were scored within 10 minutes of each other and were mirror images,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They both came from the right corner. Chloe delivered two perfect corners and Gracie fought off defenders to finish them. We are doing a really good job on set pieces but need to be more dangerous in the flow of the game.”
The score remained 2-0 at the half. Warrenton got its one goal in the 65th minute.
St. Clair goalkeeper Courtney Williams made two saves and earned the win.
“I thought Makayla Johnson and Chloe Merseal played really well in the middle of the field and helped control the game,” Isgrig said. “They were more active and played with a lot of energy.”
In the last six St. Clair victories, the Lady Bulldog defense has not allowed more than three shots on goal.
“Defensively our back four, Gracie Sohn, Haley Buscher, Erin York, and Emma Smith, did a great job limiting their shots,” Isgrig said. “They had three really dangerous offensive players and besides their one goal they didn’t have a lot of scoring opportunities.”
St. Clair concludes its home schedule for the season Monday with senior night at home against St. James at 5 p.m. in nonleague play. The two teams could potentially meet for a third time this season in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament at Sullivan.