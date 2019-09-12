Catching fire over the weekend, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Knights captured the Union Tournament title Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Borgia (5-1) defeated Seckman, 3-1, to win the championship game.
The Lady Knights advanced to the title game by winning their pool. In Friday’s contests, Borgia recorded a 9-0 win over Rolla and a 7-6 victory over Francis Howell.
Borgia shut out Pacific Saturday morning in the final pool game, 5-0.
“The girls played really well,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Overall, we were fundamentally sound and took care of the little things. Up and down the lineup we had a good approach in the box and made plays when we needed to.”
Eggert said many players contributed in the tournament.
“Abi Schmidt really stepped up in a big way. She did everything we asked her to do and then some.”
Schmidt pitched in all four games, starting three times. She shut out Pacific and came into the game to earn a win against Francis Howell.
Another key player was longtime outfield starter Elizabeth Smith
“Elizabeth Smith had a huge impact on our team,” Eggert said. “She made some big plays and also put together some great at-bats in big situations.”
Seckman
In the championship game, Seckman jumped out to the lead with a run in the top of the first, but that’s all the Jaguars could get against Schmidt.
Borgia won it after scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth.
Schmidt went the distance, allowing one run on five hits. She struck out seven.
Mya Hillermann had three hits, including two doubles. Elizabeth Smith recorded two hits with one of them being a double.
Katie Kopmann and Heather Smith each singled.
Schmidt walked and stole a base. Hillermann also stole a base.
Hillermann, Schmidt and Heather Smith scored the runs. Elizabeth Smith drove in two and Hillermann had the other RBI.
Pacific
The only local team Borgia faced was Pacific and the Lady Knights managed to quiet some hot bats in the win.
Borgia scored twice in the top of the first and added two runs in the third and one in the fifth.
Schmidt went the distance, allowing six hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out 12.
Schmidt also was one of the offensive standouts with two hits, including a home run.
Lindsey Molitor also had two singles. Hillermann and Heather Smith each had one hit.
Heather Smith walked and stole two bases. Hillermann, Molitor and Schmidt each had one steal.
Molitor and Schmidt scored twice. Heather Smith scored once.
Schmidt drove in a pair and Elizabeth Sinnott had the other RBI.
Francis Howell
In the highest scoring Borgia game of the event, the Lady Knights held on to win, 7-6.
Francis Howell took the early lead, 3-0 in the top of the second. Borgia scored twice in the third and three times in the fifth. Francis Howell scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh. Borgia won it with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Katie Kopmann started and went 6.1 innings, allowing six runs on 17 hits, two walks and a hit batter. She struck out three.
Schmidt got the final two outs, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Schmidt had four hits, including a pair of doubles.
Elizabeth Smith also doubled twice and Sinnott doubled once.
Sinnott, Hillermann and Elizabeth Smith had two hits. Nicole Rott, Kopmann and Madison Puetz had one hit apiece.
Puetz walked. Zoe Konys and Schmidt stole three bases each. Hillermann had two steals and Molitor swiped one base.
Schmidt scored three times, Konys had two runs and Molitor and Hillermann each scored once.
Elizabeth Smith drove in two runs. Schmidt and Rott each had one RBI.
Rolla
In Friday’s opener, Borgia scored twice in the top of the first, once in the third, five times in the fifth and once in the seventh.
Schmidt earned the shutout, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Schmidt also had three hits, including a home run and a double.
Molitor and Sinnott also had three hits apiece. Molitor doubled twice.
Elizabeth Smith had two hits, including a double. Heather Smith singled twice.
Hillermann doubled while Puetz singled.
Elizabeth Smith added walk and stole three bases. Heather Smith and Molitor each had two steals. Konys, Hillermann, Puetz and Rott stole one base apiece.