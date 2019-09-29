Scoring three times in three different innings, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights rolled at St. Clair Wednesday, 10-0.
Borgia improved to 13-4 overall while St. Clair fell to 1-9.
“Our girls played well,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Abi (Schmidt) did a great job of pitching and kept the St. Clair girls from hitting the ball. At the plate, we were able to make some good adjustments and put the play in order to score runs throughout the game.”
St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed complimented the Lady Knights.
“They hit the ball pretty well, but they also hit the ball where we didn’t have players. They hit it into good spots in the gaps and they’re pretty quick. We struggled a little on defense, but we’re getting better. There were still positives for us.”
The Lady Knights took the lead with a run in the top of the first, but the real damage came in the third, fourth and fifth innings when Borgia scored three runs in each frame.
After the Lady Knights held St. Clair scoreless in the fifth, the game ended on the run rule.
Abi Schmidt pitched for Borgia, allowing two hits and a hit batter while striking out nine over five innings.
St. Clair pitched Madelyn Ruszala and she allowed 10 runs (six earned) on 12 hits and one walk while striking out two.
Eight of the 12 Borgia hits were for extra bases.
Mya Hillermann and Lindsey Molitor tripled. Schmidt doubled twice. Hillermann, Katie Kopmann, Molitor and Madison Puetz doubled.
Molitor, Hillermann, Schmidt, Elizabeth Smith and Madison Puetz each had two hits. Kopmann and Nicole Rott each added one.
Kopmann drew the walk. Rott stole two bases while Molitor and Smith each had one swipe.
Molitor scored three runs. Hillermann and Rott scored twice. Smith, Kopmann and Madison Puetz scored once.
Hillermann drove in three. Schmidt had two RBIs while Molitor, Elizabeth Sinnott, Kopmann and Madison Puetz each drove in one.
For St. Clair, Andi Ingle and Kaitlyn Jansen singled. Jansen also was hit by a pitch.
Rockwood Summit
Rockwood Summit scored in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday to edge the Lady Knights, 4-3.
Borgia scored in the top of the first, but Rockwood Summit took a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
Borgia went on top with two runs in the fifth, but Rockwood Summit tied it in the bottom. The Lady Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to win.
Schmidt pitched and allowed three runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batter over six innings. She struck out eight.
Offensively, the hitting standouts were Schmidt and Molitor. Both had two hits.
Schmidt homered and doubled while Molitor tripled and doubled.
Sinnott and Katie Kopmann each singled twice.
Hillermann drew a pair of walks. Smith, Haley Puetz and Rott walked once.
Hillermann had a stolen base and scored once. Schmidt and Molitor scored the other runs.
Schmidt drove in all three Borgia runs.
“Their team made some really big plays in key situations,” Eggert said. “We failed to make a few key plays that eventually cost us. Abi pitched very well and also kept us in the game from her work at the plate. However, I was very happy with the way the girls battled throughout the game. We never gave up, we never rolled over.”