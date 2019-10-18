The St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights knew they needed a big game Monday at St. Dominic with a share of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title on the line.
Mission accomplished.
Borgia blitzed St. Dominic, 18-1, to secure a share of the division title with Tolton Catholic.
“We were excited,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “One of our goals this season was to win the conference, so to come out and accomplish that goal means a lot.”
It was the second year in a row Borgia (18-6, 5-1) shared the crown with the Lady Trailblazers. It’s the fourth season in a row Borgia has either won the title outright or shared it.
Borgia broke through in the top of the third, scoring four times. St. Dominic scored its run in the bottom of the third.
But the rest of the short game belonged to Borgia. The Lady Knights hung 10 runs on the board in the fourth and added four more in the fifth. The game ended after the bottom of that inning on the run rule.
“I was happy to see our girls come out hitting,” Eggert said. It was good to see them get the bats going before districts. I hope we can continue to keep that going into the tournament. Our whole team contributed to the win and it was good to see.”
Abi Schmidt pitched all five innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits. She struck out 10.
Schmidt also was the hitting star, getting three hits, including a home run.
Lindsey Molitor also had three hits, including a double.
Elizabeth Sinnott had two hits with a double.
Mya Hillermann, Elizabeth Smith, Haley Puetz and Madison Puetz singled.
Katie Kopmann walked three times. Hillermann, Maddie Ennis, Smith, Madison Puetz and Zoe Konys each walked once.
Sinnott and Konys were hit by pitches. Konys added a sacrifice.
Madison Puetz crossed the plate three times. Molitor, Hillermann, Schmidt, Smith, Sinnott, Kopmann and Konys each scored twice.
Molitor and Schmidt had four RBIs apiece. Sinnott, Haley Puetz and Madison Puetz each drove in two. Hillermann, Ennis, Smith and Konys had one RBI apiece.
Cati Welby, Jaime Wilmes and Darby Duncan had hits for St. Dominic. Duncan scored the run.
Welby stole two bases and Duncan had one steal. Delaney Smith sacrificed.
Borgia plays Thursday at home in the Class 3 District 7 Tournament semifinals. Borgia is the second seed and will play either No. 3 Pacific or sixth-seeded St. Clair at 4 p.m. The first-round games take place Wednesday with Union playing Owensville and Pacific playing St. Clair.
The Lady Crusaders (11-13, 1-5) are the top seed in the Class 3 District 6 event and get the Orchard Farm-St. Charles West winner Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Both district tournaments conclude Friday.