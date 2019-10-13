Scoring in the top of the eighth Wednesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights won at Lindbergh, 4-3.
The win took some of the sting off of Tuesday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division loss to Tolton Catholic, 3-1. The loss to Tolton muddies the league race somewhat. Borgia (17-5, 4-1) needs a win at St. Dominic Monday to earn at least a share of the league title. Tolton (11-3) finished its league schedule at 5-1.
Borgia’s Thursday game at Incarnate Word Academy was rained out. With the district playoffs starting next Wednesday, it will not be made up.
Lindbergh
Traveling to play the Lady Flyers Wednesday, Borgia fought from behind.
“Very much like the Father Tolton game, we got down early, but we did not roll over,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Our girls stayed competitive and found a way to get the job done in extra innings.”
Lindbergh took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Borgia scored three runs in the top of the sixth, but Lindbergh tied it again in the bottom of that frame.
Borgia finally went ahead to stay in the top of the eighth.
“We had a very big at-bat from Haley Puetz late in the game to keep us in it,” Eggert said. “Abi (Schmidt) pitched really well and battled through some adversity.”
Schmidt pitched all eight innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 17 batters.
Offensively, Puetz had three hits, including one double. Lindsey Molitor, Mya Hillermann, Schmidt, Elizabeth Sinnott and Madison Puetz had one hit apiece.
Katie Kopmann walked twice. Schmidt, Elizabeth Smith and Haley Puetz walked once.
Haley Puetz stole a base.
Molitor, Hillermann, Smith and Maddie Ennis scored the runs. Haley Puetz drove in three.
Tolton Catholic
Borgia won in Columbia earlier this season and Tolton Catholic returned the favor. The visitors scored twice in the top of the first and never looked back.
Borgia scored its run in the bottom of the fifth. Tolton added another run in the seventh.
Borgia outhit the Lady Trailblazers, 5-4, and had eight hits to Tolton’s zero, but couldn’t plate the extra runners.
“They are a really good team, and we knew we were going to have our work cut out for us,” Eggert said. “They jumped all over us right away in the first inning, and we were not able to put enough together to get back in the game.”
Eggert said his team kept trying to get back into the game.
“I was happy with the way we battled and kept fighting,” Eggert said. “We had baserunners, and we put ourselves in a position to get back in the game, but we did not get the timely hitting that we needed.”
Schmidt went the distance, allowing three runs on four hits. She struck out 10.
Paige Bedsworth pitched for Tolton, allowing one run on five hits and eight walks. She struck out 10.
Molitor and Sinnott each had two hits for Borgia while Hillermann added one.
Schmidt, Sinnott and Haley Puetz each walked twice. Hillermann and Elizabeth Smith walked once.
Heather Smith stole a base.
Molitor scored the run and there was no RBI.