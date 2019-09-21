Washington softball split a pair of Gateway Athletic Conference Central home games this week.
The Lady Jays (3-5, 3-3) clipped Wentzville Liberty’s Lady Eagles (2-8, 1-4) Tuesday, 6-1, but lost in a high-scoring affair against Ft. Zumwalt South (6-6, 4-2)
Liberty
Washington packed runs in early, gaining one run in the top of the first inning, two in the second and one in the third.
Liberty got its one run in the bottom of the second inning.
Washington added to its lead with one run in the fifth inning and another in the seventh.
Loren Thurmon picked up the victory, throwing four innings in the circle and allowing no runs on four hits and two walks.
Starting pitcher Maddie Holtmeyer went three innings and surrendered one run on four hits and a walk, striking out three.
“Loren and Maddie both pitched great,” Head Coach Philip King said. “They have been an excellent duo on the mound. We kept pressure on with our hitting, Liberty made some great plays, and we looked strong as a team.”
Washington picked up 14 hits in the game and had four players with more than one hit in the contest.
Emma Vodnansky and Ashley Molitor led the way with three hits apiece.
Vodnansky tripled and Molitor doubled for the only extra-base knocks of the game for the Lady Jays.
Liz Jones and Sophia Olszowka added two hits apiece. Lexi Lewis and Sarah Becszlko both singled.
Becszlko and Molitor drove in two runs apiece. Jones picked up one RBI.
Vodnansky scored three of the Washington runs. Olszowka, Lewis and Emma Riegel all scored once.
Lewis bunted for the game’s only sacrifice.
Vodnansky stole a base.
Ft. Zumwalt South
The Lady Bulldogs had two big innings Thursday, scoring four runs in the top of the second inning and five in the fourth, adding one run each in the first and fifth frames.
Washington scored twice in the second inning, twice in the third, three times in the fourth and once in both the fifth and sixth.
“Our offense was strong, and our pitching was good enough for us to win,” King said. “At one point we were down 10-4, I am extremely proud of the fact that our team didn’t put their heads down and quit. They kept fighting until the end and because of that had a chance to win it till the end.”
The Lady Jays tallied 10 hits in the contest, led by three from Vodnansky.
Myla Inman picked up two hits. Becszlko, Huddleston, Molitor, Jones and Lewis had one hit apiece.
Vodnansky connected for a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Vodnansky, Becszlko, Molitor and Inman each doubled. Grace Landwehr scored two runs. Becszlko, Vodnansky, Huddleston, Molitor, Jones, Lewis and Inman all scored once.
Vodnansky drove in three runs. Lewis and Inman had two RBIs apiece and Jones drove in one on a sacrifice fly. Landwehr stole five bases. Huddleston, Lewis and Hope Ramsey each stole a base.
Thurmon pitched 5.2 innings and allowed six unearned runs on nine hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
Holtmeyer threw 1.1 innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on two hits and four walks.
The Lady Jays will next play in the Francis Howell Central Classic, taking on Winfield in the first round Friday at St. Charles Community College, starting at 3:30 p.m.