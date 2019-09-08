Two Gateway Athletic Conference Central rivals worked their way into the win column against Washington softball this week.
The Lady Jays (0-2, 0-2) started off the season with a pair of losses on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South (2-2, 1-0) Tuesday, 6-5, and Timberland (4-1, 2-0), 12-2.
Zumwalt South
With a run in each of the last two innings, Zumwalt South came from behind to knock off the Lady Jays.
The Lady Bulldogs started with three runs in the first inning to take the lead, but Washington responded with two runs in the second inning, two runs in the third and one run in the fourth.
Zumwalt South got one run back in the fourth inning, cutting the Washington lead to 5-4 before tying it in the sixth inning and finishing the game on Jenny Herling’s RBI single in the seventh.
Maddie Holtmeyer threw all 6.2 innings for the Lady Jays, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. She recorded three strikeouts.
Third baseman Allie Huddleston had the big hit for Washington, slugging a leadoff home run in the fourth inning. It was one of her team-leading three hits in the game.
“Allie Huddleston was on complete fire this week,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “She batted over .700 with a home run (Tuesday) and a double (Thursday).”
Ashley Molitor doubled and Emma Vodnansky singled as Washington totaled five hits in the contest against Zumwalt South’s pitching combination of Cassidy Avery and Sidney Kill.
Huddleston, Vodnansky, Sophia Olszowka, Hope Ramsey and Grace Landwehr each scored a run for the Lady Jays.
Kylie McDaniel drove in a run.
Sarah Becszlko, Huddleston, Vodnansky, Olszowka, Landwehr and McDaniel each stole a base.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Avery fired three innings and allowed four runs, one earned, on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts.
Kill pitched the final four innings and allowed one run on three hits and no walks, striking out three.
Halle Benskin powered the Zumwalt South offense, going 3-3 at the plate with two home runs and a double. She scored three runs and drove in four.
“They just had a girl who was on fire and we played good defense, but had an untimely double-error play,” King said.
Timberland
The Lady Wolves scored four times in the first inning and never trailed, tacking on two more runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.
“We should be pretty competitive, but it’s looking like Timberland could run away with the conference,” King said.
Washington got both of its runs in the top of the third inning. Huddleston’s double drove in Vodnansky and Huddleston scored from second base on a wild pitch.
Washington totaled six hits, including three doubles — one each by Huddleston, Vodnansky and Landwehr.
Becszlko singled twice and stole a base.
Huddleston added a single. Vodnansky picked up a steal.
In the circle, Holtmeyer threw five innings and allowed nine runs, two earned, on 11 hits and two walks.
Kylie McDaniel finished out the game. In 0.2 of an inning, she allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits and one walk.
Bailey Broemmer was the winning pitcher for Timberland, throwing the complete game. She allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks, striking out six.
Jamilyn Bagby and Lily Himmel had two hits apiece for the Lady Wolves. Leah Sage collected two hits.
Washington will play at Lakeview Park for the first time Tuesday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt North in GAC Central play at 4:30 p.m.