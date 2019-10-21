Drawing the bottom seed in Class 4 District 3, the softball Lady Jays had their work cut out for them.
The season came to an end in the district quarterfinals for Washington (7-15) Wednesday after a 6-0 loss to the tournament’s No. 3 seed, Parkway South (17-10).
The Lady Jays were held to just four hits by Parkway South’s Ashley Ware, who fired the complete game shutout.
In seven innings, Ware allowed no runs and no walks while striking out eight.
Parkway South scored twice in the first inning, once in the fifth and three times in the sixth.
Washington’s Maddie Holtmeyer opposed Ware in the circle. Holtmeyer pitched six innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks. She recorded two strikeouts.
“Maddie pitched a great game,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “It was close until we gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth. (It was a) great defensive effort, (we) just couldn’t hit their freshman pitcher.”
All four of Washington’s hits were singles.
Ashley Molitor collected two hits.
Emma Vodnansky and Holtmeyer had one hit apiece.
Allie Huddleston sacrificed.
Of Parkway South’s hits, three were doubles by Caitlyn Nicholson, Natalie Archer and Ware.
Ware and Alicia Strong each ended with two hits.
Julia Lopanec, Archer, Nicholson and Emma Bovaconti each had one hit.
Lopanec, Nicholson and Rhiannon Bracci all reached on walks.
Sydney Poniewaz stole a base.
Lopanec, Archer, Nicholson, Bovaconti, Bracci and Cassie Owens each scored a run.
Poniewaz, Archer, Nicholson, Ware, Strong and Bracci were each credited with an RBI.
Parkway South advanced to take on the No. 2 seed, Marquette, during the district semifinals Thursday.