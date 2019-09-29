The Pacific softball Lady Indians firmed their grip on a top-two finish in the Four Rivers Conference this week.
The Lady Indians (10-7, 5-1) got through the penultimate game of league play with second place in their sights after a 2-0 home win against Owensville (10-6, 3-2) Tuesday and a 10-0 loss at Sullivan (15-2, 6-0) Thursday.
Owensville
The Lady Indians shut out Owensville behind seven innings in the circle from Taylor Hanger. The Dutchgirls recorded just six hits in the game and Hanger notched seven strikeouts.
“Taylor Hanger pitched a great game and really was the key to keeping us in it until we could make something happen offensively,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
Pacific got both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lady Indians totaled five hits, including a pair of doubles from Kaylee Patton and Lilly Prichard.
“Owensville is a team that has improved so much over the past couple of years,” Lewis said. “They are really competitive and fun to play. We played a good game in the field but our hitting was off.”
Annie Mueller, Bella Walker and Molly Prichard each singled.
Callie Rowbottom and Patton scored the two Pacific runs.
Molly Prichard was credited with a run batted in.
Mueller reached on a walk and stole two bases.
Patton and Molly Prichard each stole one.
Maddie Greco and Patton were both hit by pitches.
Olivia Walker made a sacrifice bunt.
Sullivan
The Lady Eagles ended the battle of 5-0 conference records decisively, leaving just Hermann standing between Sullivan and a sweep of the conference.
Sullivan scored two runs in the first and one in the second. The score remained that way until a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning ended the game prematurely.
“We held Sullivan to 3-0 until the fifth inning then our mistakes in the field caught up with us,” Lewis said. “We know we can’t make that many errors with a team that has hitters up and down the lineup.”
Sullivan scored the outing a no-hitter for ace Addison Purvis, who threw all five innings and struck out 11 batters.
Pacific’s scorebook credited Olivia Walker with a hit on a bunt attempt in the first inning while Sullivan scored it an error. She was the only Pacific baserunner in the contest.
“We got the bat on the ball against Purvis but not too many solid shots,” Lewis said. “They are an impressive team. Taylor Hanger did a good job of keeping the ball away from their big hitters and not allowing the home runs.”
Hanger threw four innings for the Lady Indians and allowed six earned runs on six hits and six walks.
Sophia Weirich had two hits for Sullivan, a double and a single.
Kloey Blanton, Hannah Cox and Hanna Johanning all doubled.
Riley Branson added a single.
Weirich and Johanning each scored twice. Blanton, Hannah Campbell, Payton Counts, Grace Glaser, Alexis Johnson and Madyson Stahl each scored a run.
Weirich, Blanton and Cox drove in two runs apiece.
Johanning, Purvis, Alyssa Sharp and Stahl collected one RBI apiece.
Pacific hosts Lutheran South Monday at 4:30 p.m. and will conclude league play against New Haven at home Tuesday.