Facing three larger schools at Friday’s Francis Howell Jamboree, the Union softball Lady ’Cats are busy in trying to formulate a lineup for Friday’s opener.
Union faced host Francis Howell, Lindbergh and Lafayette in last Friday’s preseason event. Lindbergh and Francis Howell actually are Union’s first two foes for this week’s Cor Jesu Tournament and Union faces them Friday.
“We really wanted to use the jamboree as an opportunity to see what some of our younger options could do,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We have a diverse group of kids this year who can play multiple positions. We wanted to try a few things out and we were pleased with what we saw.”
Prior to Friday’s opening day of the Cor Jesu Tournament, Union has some question marks on how to fill a couple of spots.
“We still have one or two spots to figure out,” Poggas said. “We really rotated three spots to get a look at different girls for them. We have an idea of who our starters will be but I think the first few weeks we will be trying different combinations until something clicks.”
Poggas said there were many positives in the event.
“We definitely saw good things from our older leaders,” Poggas said. “Kelsie Hardester, Sydney Eads, and Reagan Rapert all came up big in each of the sets. Reagan showed off her range and speed. She’s a great addition to our team.”
Rapert is a transfer from Melbourne, Ark., where she helped her high school there reach the Arkansas Class 2A semifinals last spring. She can play shortstop or center field.
Union opens with two games this Friday at the Kirkwood Athletic Complex on Marshall Road. Union is in Pool 2 of the eight-team tournament and will open play at 5:30 p.m. against Lindbergh on Field 2.
The Lady ’Cats then play Francis Howell at 7 p.m. on Field 1.
In Saturday’s action, the Lady ’Cats will open against Jackson at 9 a.m. and then play a crossover game against a team from the other pool. Cor Jesu, Owasso (Okla.), Parkway North and Affton are in Pool 1.
Friday was big for another reason. Union found out it’s been placed into Class 3 District 7 for this season with St. Francis Borgia Regional, Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair and Sullivan.
Sullivan, the Four Rivers Conference champion, finished third in Class 3 last year. Sullivan was in a different district.
“I had a feeling we were going to have Sullivan in our district this year,” Poggas said. “We’re both going to be good teams this year so it’s a bummer only one of us can move on after districts. It would be more fun to see them later in the postseason.”