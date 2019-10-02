For the Union softball Lady ’Cats, the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament turned into a tale of two days.
Union (8-8) fell Friday to Ft. Zumwalt East in the opener, 3-2.
However, Saturday Union came back to defeat Hazelwood Central, 12-1, and St. Charles, 4-2, to seal consolation honors.
“Overall, we played a good tournament,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We ended up on the other side of the bracket on Friday but we came back and really played well on Saturday to claim the consolation title. I was happy with what the girls put out there. They worked hard and it paid off for them. Hopefully, they have the confidence to continue what they are doing.”
Ft. Zumwalt East
Union led 2-0 in the middle of the fifth thanks to single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings. However, Ft. Zumwalt East scored once in the fifth and took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“This was not our best hitting game,” Poggas said.
Kelsie Hardester pitched, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and one walk. She struck out seven.
“Kelsie was fantastic in the circle during this game,” Poggas said. “She really worked the counts and the batters. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get our bats going in front of her to help out. We made a few misplays on defense and fell a little short. It would have been nice to see the girls pick up this win but we learned from it and moved past it.”
Union had four hits with Reagan Rapert smacking a double. Hardester, Sydney Eads and Hailey Earney singled. Earney also walked and stole a base. Caroline Dunne added a walk.
Ella Wells put down a sacrifice bunt.
Eads and Earney scored the runs.
Hazelwood Central
The loss put Union at a different venue, Ft. Zumwalt East, for Saturday’s games.
Union started with a 12-1 rout of Hazelwood Central.
“We finally got our bats going against Hazelwood,” Poggas said. “Kelsie again did the bulk of the work. She added nine K’s to her already impressive season total this year. The defense cleaned up the rest. They played a great game. Hazelwood did string together two hits and a sacrifice to push a run across.”
Union scored a run in the first and added another in the third. The Lady ’Cats exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Hazelwood Central scored once and Union added four runs to end it early.
Hardester pitched all five innings, allowing a run on three hits while striking out nine.
Union had seven hits. Kelsie Hardester and Rapert both had two hits. Rapert homered while Kelsie Hardester doubled.
“Reagan Rapert added another home run to the books,” Poggas said. “She has been hitting very well this year. She is a great player to have come up in a crucial spot. She got the walk-off and it was a ton of fun to see.”
Kylie Hardester posted a triple. Anna Scanlon and Wells each singled.
Union drew six walks. Rapert and Wells each walked twice. Dunne and Earney walked once.
Eads was hit by a pitch.
Rapert scored four times while Kylie Hardester and Logan Baeres each scored twice.
Earney, Wells, Emily Lowe and Alyssa Bush scored once.
Kelsie Hardester and Rapert had two RBIs apiece.
Wells drove in one with a sacrifice fly. Eads, Scanlon and Kylie Hardester also had one RBI each.
St. Charles
Union closed with a 4-2 victory over St. Charles. The Lady Pirates scored their runs in the bottom of the first and Union fought back, eventually getting three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to win.
“St. Charles jumped on the board right away,” Poggas said. “But we didn’t back down. It was good to see the mental toughness come through. The girls didn’t get down, they battled back.”
Kelsie Hardester allowed two runs on three hits while striking out seven. Union played error-free defense behind her.
“Defensively, I was so happy with what I saw,” Poggas said. “The girls really played great defensively and made the plays. Our outfield made great catches and our infield knocked the ball down and made the plays. I really can’t stress how well they did and how proud I am of them for working hard.”
Offensively, Kelsie Hardester had two hits, including a double.
Dunne and Scanlon also doubled. Rapert singled.
Earney, Wells and Kylie Hardester walked. Earney also was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Wells added a stolen base.
Wells, Kylie Hardester, Bush and Baeres scored the runs. Kelsie Hardester and Rapert posted the RBIs.
Union played a nonleague game at home against North County Monday. The Lady ’Cats finish their Four Rivers Conference schedule Tuesday at home against Owensville and play Thursday at St. Francis Borgia Regional.