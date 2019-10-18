The Lady Bulldogs scored six, but one would have been enough to back Madelyn Ruszala for the win on Monday.
St. Clair softball (5-13) won at home against Fredericktown (5-14), 6-0, behind Ruszala’s shutout pitching performance.
In seven innings, Ruszala struck out 11 and allowed just three hits and one walk.
“We had a very solid defensive game,” St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed said. “... I was very impressed with the way (Ruszala) was placing the ball. (She) has been a leader for this team all season.”
St. Clair provided its pitcher with a three-run cushion in the first inning before adding one run in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
The Lady Bulldogs amassed 10 hits, led by multiple base knocks from Andi Ingle, Kaitlyn Jansen and Ruszala.
Emma Davis, Jessica Bess, Calyn LaCrone and Gabby Marler all collected a hit.
LaCrone tripled. Ingle and Jansen both had a double.
Davis and Bess both scored twice. LaCrone and Ruszala each added a run.
LaCrone drove in two runs. Ingle, Ruszala and Jansen had one RBI apiece.
Bess drew two walks. Davis and Ruszala both gained one free pass.
Jansen, Bess and Davis were all hit by pitches.
Davis, LaCrone, Ruszala and Marler each stole a base.
The victory concluded the regular season. St. Clair will begin the Class 3 District 7 Tournament Wednesday, taking on Pacific at St. Francis Borgia Regional at 4 p.m.
Pacific is the third seed for the postseason event while St. Clair is seeded sixth.
The winner plays host Borgia Thursday at 4 p.m.
Sullivan is the top seed and Union and Owensville also are on that side of the bracket.