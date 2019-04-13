For the first time since the opening day of the season, the East Central College softball Falcons posted a sweep.
Hosting St. Charles Community College Tuesday, the Falcons (6-12, 3-5) won both games, 6-4 and 13-2 over a conference foe on Stuff the Stands Day.
East Central had to hold on in the opener after taking a 6-1 lead through four innings. A three-run rally by St. Charles was stopped short in the sixth inning.
In the second game, the Falcons scored in all four innings to roll to the easy win.
First Game
St. Charles scored a run in the first, but the Falcons scored three times in the bottom of the second, twice in the third and once in the fourth. St. Charles scored the other three runs in the sixth.
In the opener, Maya Street (Clopton) went the distance for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. She fanned nine.
Meg Barger (Kennedy), Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green) and Kaitlyn Gaus (Canton) each had two hits. Gaus doubled twice. Barger and Alyssa Moore (Kelly) each had one double.
Seeley Friend (Newburg), Lauren Grunwaldt (Orchard Farm) and Jamie Kluba (St. Francis Borgia Regional) singled.
Kori Fiedler (Union) and Kluba were hit by pitches.
Barger, Feldewerth, Fiedler, Gaus, Kluba and Moore scored once.
Barger drove in three. Feldewerth had two RBIs. Kluba drove in one.
Second Game
The Falcons scored three times in the first before St. Charles got two in the second. East Central added three runs in the bottom of the second, six in the third and one in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth on the mercy rule.
In the second game, Madelyn Webb (Wright City) was the winning pitcher, going all five innings while allowing two runs on four hits, one walk and two hit batters.
The Falcons found power in the second game, hitting four doubles, one triple and two home runs.
Marissa Boyd (Union) and Kluba homered. Boyd also tripled. Feldewerth belted out three doubles and Moore had the other two-bag hit.
Feldewerth and Kluba had three hits while Boyd, Fiedler, Gaus and Moore each had two hits. Barger, Friend and Street had one hit apiece.
Fiedler stole a base.
Feldewerth scored three runs. Boyd, Fiedler and Gaus each scored twice. Barger, Kluba, Moore and Street each scored one run.
Moore drove in three runs. Boyd, Friend and Kluba each had two RBIs. Feldewerth drove in one.
ECC split Thursday against Mineral Area College.
ECC plays North Arkansas College Friday in Lebanon.
The Falcons are back home Monday to host the Central Methodist University JV team at 2 p.m.
A home doubleheader with the Missouri Valley JV team Tuesday has been called off.