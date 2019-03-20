Finally.
After nearly three weeks of trying, the East Central College softball Falcons were able to play their season opener Sunday.
And, it was worth the wait. The Falcons swept Central Methodist University’s JV team, 11-3 and 11-2.
“After nine weeks of indoor practice, it was nice to finally get out on our field,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “I was pleasantly surprised with our defense. To play tight defense and go error-free for the first two games was pretty amazing. Part of the credit also goes to Maya (Street) and Mackenzie (Altenthal) for recording a lot of strikeouts.”
After being delayed for so long, the Falcons are looking to make up for lost time. East Central played Monday at Southwestern Illinois College and heads to Farmington Tuesday to play Mineral Area College.
The Falcons are back home Wednesday to host SWIC at 2 p.m. East Central plays Thursday at 2 p.m. in Godfrey, Ill., against Lewis & Clark Community College.
First Game
East Central scored in the bottom of the first and added two more runs in the second. Central Methodist came back with two runs in the third and tied it briefly in the top of the fourth.
East Central retook the lead with a run in the fourth and exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to end it early.
“Our hitting came in spurts,” Wallach said. “It took a little time to get the rust off but we came up with a big inning in each game.”
The Falcons rapped out 15 hits and also had four walks and one hit batter.
Defensively, Central Methodist committed the lone error.
Freshman Maya Street (Clopton) went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits and five walks. She struck out nine.
Offensively, a pair of Union High School graduates combined for seven hits.
Kori Fiedler went 4-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.
Marissa Boyd had three hits with a double. She was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in four runs.
Alyssa Moore (Kelly) also had three hits, including a double. She also walked and stole a base. She scored three times and drove in one run.
Lauren Grunwaldt (Orchard Farm) had two hits with a run and an RBI.
Seeley Friend (Newburg) doubled.
Katelyn Gaus (Canton) and Jamie Kluba (St. Francis Borgia Regional) singled. Kluba also walked.
Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green) walked twice and scored once.
Second Game
The Falcons scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first and made that hold.
Central Methodist scored twice in the fourth, but the Falcons got one run back in the bottom of that inning. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
East Central outhit Central Methodist, 7-3, and the visitors made all four errors in the game.
Mackenzie Altenthal (Woodland) was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. She struck out nine.
Kluba had three of the East Central hits, all singles. She also scored once and drove in two.
Meg Barger (Kennedy), Friend, Gaus and Moore each singled.
Friend walked twice. Barger, Feldewerth and Gaus also walked once.
Fiedler, Grunwaldt and Moore were hit by pitches.
Boyd and Moore scored twice. Barger, Feldewerth, Fiedler, Friend, Gaus, Grunwaldt and Kluba each scored once.
Boyd, Friend and Kluba drove in two runs apiece. Barger, Gaus and Moore each had one RBI.
“Overall, I couldn’t have been happier with our performance,” said Wallach.