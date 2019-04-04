East Central College ended a six-game losing streak Wednesday at home.
The Falcons (4-10) defeated Kaskaskia College in the first game of Wednesday’s home doubleheader, 8-7. The visitors came back to win the second game, 12-4.
East Central dropped to 1-3 in MCCAC action Tuesday, losing both games of a home doubleheader to St. Louis Community College, 6-2 and 21-4.
Kaskaskia
The highlight in recent days came in the opener Wednesday.
Kaskaskia opened with five runs in the top of the first inning, but the Falcons were able to chip back. East Central scored once in the bottom of the first before Kaskaskia scored once in the second. The Falcons cut it to 6-2 in the third.
The big rally came in the sixth. Katelyn Gaus (Canton) belted a grand slam to highlight a five-run inning.
Kaskaskia tied it in the top of the seventh, but a double from Lauren Grunwaldt (Orchard Farm) gave the Falcons the win in the bottom of the seventh, 8-7.
“After being down 5-0 in the first inning of the first game, we put together a great comeback win, highlighted by Katie Gaus’ grand slam in the sixth to tie it,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “We tacked on a lead run, they tied it in the seventh, and we stepped back up to win it in the bottom half on a walk-off double by Lauren Grunwaldt.”
Maya Street (Clopton) was the winning pitcher. She allowed seven runs (four earned) on 12 hits and two walks while fanning one.
“After a rough first inning, Maya Street worked hard to give us a chance to come back and get a win,” Wallach said.
Grunwaldt’s home run was the highlight for the Falcons. Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green), Grunwaldt and Alyssa Moore (Kelly) doubled.
Marissa Boyd (Union) posted three hits. Moore had two hits while Meg Barger (Kennedy), Feldewerth, Seeley Friend (Newburg), Gaus and Grunwaldt each had one hit.
Barger and Friend walked. Jamie Kluba (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was hit by a pitch. Kori Fiedler (Union) sacrificed and Boyd stole two bases.
Friend and Gaus each scored twice. Barger, Boyd, Kluba and Moore crossed the plate once.
Gaus had four RBIs, Moore drove in two and Grunwaldt had one RBI.
In the second game, Kaskaskia jumped on top with three runs in the first, four in the second and two in the third.
It was 10-0 before the Falcons scored all four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kaskaskia ended it in the top of the fifth.
Mackenzie Altenthal (Woodland) was the losing pitcher, allowing 12 runs (five earned) on nine hits and six walks. She struck out one.
Gaus was the hits leader with three and Boyd added two. Grunwaldt and Moore also singled.
Kluba walked twice. Barger, Fiedler and Friend walked once. Gaus stole a base.
Barger, Fiedler, Friend and Kluba each scored once. Boyd drove in two. Fiedler and Moore each drove in one.
St. Louis
The highlight was the first game against St. Louis. The Archers scored once in the first and each team pushed a run across the plate in both the third and fifth innings.
“We were down one run going into the seventh, made a couple of errors, and the game got away from us,” Wallach said. “Overall, it was a really good effort.”
Street allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out two.
“In the first game, Maya pitched very well against a very good St. Louis team,” Wallach said.
East Central had five hits, two by Fiedler and two from Gaus. Boyd doubled.
Gaus and Grunwaldt scored the runs. Boyd and Fiedler drove them home.
St. Louis hit two home runs, an omen of things to come in the second game.
The second game was over in five innings as St. Louis scored 11 times in the first. The Archers added three in both the third and fourth innings and four in the fifth.
Altenthal was the losing pitcher, allowing nine runs on six hits and two walks over one-third of an inning.
Madelyn Webb (Wright City) pitched the remaining 4.2 innings, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on 15 hits and two walks. She struck out two.
East Central had two hits, singles by Barger and Gaus.
Boyd, Feldewerth and Fiedler walked. Feldewerth sacrificed.
Barger, Boyd, Gaus and Street each scored. Barger and Feldewerth drove in runs.