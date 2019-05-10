Going from hurry up and wait to hurry up and play, the East Central College softball Falcons saw their season end Sunday in NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament action.
East Central (12-23) had to wait two days to play in the event at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, opening with a 5-4 win over Mineral Area College Sunday morning.
The second-seeded Falcons then fell to top-seeded St. Louis Community College, 3-1.
In the losers’ bracket game, the Falcons then lost to Mineral Area College in a slugfest, 11-9.
Mineral Area moved into Monday’s championship series against St. Louis.
Opener
After weather delays and wet field conditions forced the tournament to be pushed back two days, the tournament finally was able to be played Sunday.
The second-seeded Falcons earned a 5-4 win in the opener against No. 3 Mineral Area College.
Mineral Area scored first, getting a run in the top of the third. The Cardinals added two more in the fourth.
East Central tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fourth on a home run by Alyssa Moore (Kelly).
Each team scored twice in the fifth.
The Falcons won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
East Central outhit Mineral Area, 11-9. Neither team committed an error.
Maya Street (Clopton) was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks. She struck out one.
Kori Fiedler (Union) recorded four hits to lead the way, including a double.
Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green) had two hits while Moore homered.
Meg Barger (Kennedy), Seeley Friend (Newburg), Katelyn Gaus (Canton) and Lauren Grunwaldt (Orchard Farm) singled.
Feldewerth added a walk and scored twice. Marissa Boyd (Union), Fiedler and Moore scored the other runs.
Moore drove in three runs. Feldewerth and Friend each had one RBI.
St. Louis
Against the host and top-seeded St. Louis Community College, the Falcons gave up a run in the bottom of the first, but scored in the second to tie it.
St. Louis got the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the second and went on to win, 3-1.
Madelyn Webb (Wright City) pitched for East Central and allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. She struck out one.
Offensively, the Falcons were outhit, 8-6.
Grunwaldt had the biggest East Central hit, a double.
Barger, Feldewerth, Fiedler, Friend and Jamie Kluba (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each singled.
Fiedler walked while Friend was hit by a pitch.
Fiedler scored the run and Kluba drove her home.
MAC Again
Playing for the third time during the day, the Falcons got a rematch with Mineral Area.
This one was completely different with the teams combining for 11 runs on 24 hits (East Central had 16) and six errors (East Central committed five of them).
Mineral Area took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and made it 4-0 in the second. The Falcons got one run back in the bottom of the second.
In the third, the Cardinals added four runs and East Central scored three times.
East Central added a run in the fifth, cutting the lead to 8-5.
In the seventh, Mineral Area scored three runs. The Falcons rallied for four and had the tying run on base when the game ended.
Mackenzie Altenthal (Woodland) started in the circle and went two innings, allowing seven runs (two earned) on three hits and six walks. She struck out one.
Street came back and pitched the next five innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and took the loss.
Barger led the offense with three hits. Boyd, Feldewerth, Fiedler, Gaus and Moore each had two hits.
Friend, Grunwaldt and Kluba had one hit apiece.
Boyd, Friend, Grunwaldt and Moore doubled. Feldewerth and Moore homered.
Boyd added a walk and Fiedler was hit by a pitch.
Feldewerth scored three times. Moore had two runs while Boyd, Gaus, Grunwaldt and Kluba scored once.
Feldewerth ended with three RBIs. Barger and Moore each drove in two. Friend had one RBI.