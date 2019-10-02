Union’s soccer Wildcats needed extra time last Thursday, but broke a two-game losing streak.
Union (7-2) defeated Wright City on penalty kicks, 1-0 (2-1).
Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said Cooper Bailey made the game-winning save on Wright City’s fifth shooter with his left foot.
Andrew Guerra and Isaiah Hoelscher scored for Union during the penalty kick phase.
Wideman said the game was an improvement over recent contests.
“We started to control the ball and play better than we have the last couple of games,” Wideman said. “The movement off the ball was much better. We played with much more urgency in our defensive end.”
Wideman praised the play of Luke Smith and Guerra.
“Luke Smith has really played well in the last few games,” Wideman said. “He is constantly moving and talking in the middle of the field. He is a player who is always looking to improve in every situation.”
Guerra’s leadership has been another highlight.
“Andrew Guerra has shown his leadership this season thus far with his constant communication on the field,” Wideman said.
Wideman said Union could have broken through during regulation and overtime, but didn’t.
“We had our chances to score,” Wideman said. “We were doing well crossing the ball into the middle but we just couldn’t finish.”
North County
Scoring three times in the first half, the North County Raiders defeated Union last Wednesday, 4-1.
“It was not a very good performance by our team,” Wideman said. “We struggled to play with any urgency on the defensive side of the ball. North County scored twice early in the game off of a cross and then a throw-in that we just watched the ball bounce in our box.”
The Raiders (5-2) jumped on top 8:18 into the game and added a second goal near the midway mark.
Union cut it to 2-1 on a goal by Isaac Boboc with 9:45 remaining in the half.
“I was hoping that would spark the boys up, but moments later we made a mental error on our marks on the backside and North County capitalized with a nice through ball and a shot to the corner,” Wideman said.
However, North County scored less than two minutes later to retake the momentum.
The Raiders added another goal with 7:56 to play.
Daniel Black, Grant Strauser, Peyton Cheek and Ethan Forney scored for the Raiders.