Union’s soccer Wildcats keep on rolling thanks to a pair of close victories this week.
The Wildcats (6-0, 1-0) won 3-2 Tuesday over Waynesville in overtime and opened Four Rivers Conference play with a 1-0 win over Sullivan at home Wednesday.
Union leaves the friendly confines of Stierberger Stadium Friday to visit Northwest (7-2) and the 6 p.m. game starts a three-game road swing with visits to North County Sept. 25 and Wright City Sept. 26.
Sullivan
Last year, the fixture at Stierberger Stadium was critical as Union won to tie the Eagles for the Four Rivers Conference crown. This year, it started the league campaign for the Wildcats.
“The game against Sullivan, we did not have our best,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “It is very nice to not play as good as you know you can and still come out with a win.”
Isaac Boboc scored seven minutes into the game with Jack Wagnaar assisting.
Cooper Bailey stopped 17 shots for the shutout.
“Our defense, led by Isaiah Hoelscher and Cooper Bailey, played the largest role in that win over Sullivan,” Wideman said. “This is Cooper’s second shutout on the season. Cooper made some very timely saves in the second half with the sun in his eyes.”
Wideman said Union will learn from the game.
“Sullivan plays a very high-pressure defense that we haven’t seen much of this season,” Wideman said. “They also do very well keeping their shape and not allowing space or gaps between their midfield and their defense. This is something that we did not figure out last night but it is something that I am confident that this team will be able to do in the future. We have a great group of guys who are starting to play for each other. When you get a team that doesn’t play for the name on the back, but plays for the name on the front of the jersey, good things will happen.”
Waynesville
The game’s first four goals came in first half. Union took a 2-0 lead, but Waynesville came back to make it 2-2 at the half.
“We started out moving the ball as good as I’ve seen us all year,” Wideman said. “The first 25 minutes we showed good composure on the ball. We were getting our heads up making the passes, moving off the ball just as the coaches have asked all year.”
Boboc gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead with 25:40 left in the opening half and Isaiah Hoelscher made it 2-0 just over three minutes later.
However, Waynesville bounced back and netted two goals to tie it by the intermission.
“In the last 12 minutes of the half we allowed Waynesville to get back in it and score two goals,” Wideman said. At halftime it was tied 2-2. The second half was scoreless. I was impressed with how our team stayed with the system didn’t get anxious and continue to move the ball unfortunately we didn’t find the back of the net in the second half.”
Neither side scored in the second 40 minutes, so the game went to overtime.
Wagnaar netted the game winner with 6:37 left in overtime.
“Jack Wagner is one of those clutch players for us and we need him to keep improving throughout this season,” Wideman said.
Diego Orozco posted two assists while Boboc had one assist.
Bailey stopped five shots for the win.
“After those two mental error goals in the first half, our defense held strong in the second half and overtime,” Wideman said. “Garrett Nagle is a big part of that defense and had a very strong game against Waynesville.”