It was a week of wins for road teams in games involving the Union soccer Wildcats.
Union (13-5) won at Winfield Thursday, 3-1, but lost at home to Festus Tuesday, 4-1.
Details on the win at Winfield were not available at deadline.
Festus
The Wildcats fell Tuesday at home to Festus, 4-1.
Union took the early lead as Daniel Thwing scored in the 18th minute. Colten Fink assisted on the goal.
Festus responded with the next four, three from Alec Bell. Bell also assisted on Matheus Santos’ goal.
Santos also assisted on one of Bell’s goals.
Cooper Bailey made six saves for Union. Jack Uskiwich made five saves for Festus.