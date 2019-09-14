It was another first for the Union soccer Wildcats.
Hosting Hancock Wednesday, Union posted its first shutout of the year, winning at Stierberger Stadium, 3-0.
“This was a great team win for us,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “I thought the boys played a very solid, structured defensive game.”
Union stayed unbeaten on the season, improving to 4-0 on the season. The Wildcats next play Tuesday, hosting Waynesville at 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s game was tied at the half but Union scored twice early in the final 40 minutes. Jack Wagnaar and Luke Smith scored to make it 2-0.
Diego Orozco assisted on the first goal. The second goal came about 30 seconds later when Isaac Boboc found Evan Hall with a through ball. Hall crossed to the middle where Smith hammered it into the upper part of the net.
“The first half we possessed the ball decently, but forced a lot of things up the middle,” Wideman said. “We talked at half time and the boys made some great adjustments. We talked about using the wings and talked about making the right runs out wide. The boys did exactly what we asked of them and it resulted in two goals within the first two minutes of the second half.”
Isaiah Cojucaru scored the third Union goal to complete the game. Evan Hall assisted.
It was the first shutout for freshman goalkeeper Cooper Bailey, who made seven saves.
“Our defense tonight was led by Isaiah Hoelscher, who really is starting to step up and take control of the defense,” Wideman said. “We have some great tests for this team next week when we host Waynesville and Sullivan at home. Then, closing out the week, we have to go to Northwest next Friday night. I’m excited to see how this group of young men respond after a successful game against Hancock.”