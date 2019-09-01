Facing three bigger schools, Union boys soccer Head Coach Josh Wideman was pleased with what he saw at last Saturday’s Rockwood Summit jamboree.
The Wildcats faced perennial state power Vianney, Lindbergh and Ritenour during the eight-school practice event.
“The jamboree went well,” Wideman said. “We played Vianney and Lindbergh and lost just 1-0. We learned that we can play with the bigger schools. We gained some well-deserved confidence in those two games. We learned that no matter who we play we have to be mentally and physically prepared for the game.”
The other game against Ritenour saw a Union goal, but three from Ritenour.
Ronin Straatmann netted the Union marker and Evan Hall recorded the assist. The goal came from a corner kick.
Despite not winning any scrimmages, Wideman saw many positives from his team.
“We had a lot go right,” Wideman said. “To start the day we made eight consecutive passes and got a cross off. For the most part, we played good defense. We had a number of different players who played well.”
Wideman said the team opened and closed defensively with good matches.
“The first and last games, our defense looked really good,” Wideman said. “Isaiah Hoelscher played sweeper to lead the defense with Ronin playing stopper. This was the first time that those guys have played in those positions together. I felt they played well.”
It’s a little different role for both. Hoelscher has been one of Union’s leading scorers while Straatmann moved up to midfield for last season.
“They still have some things they need to work on but it was a great start to the season,” said Wideman.
Wideman said midfield play was a positive.
“Luke Smith and Diego Orozco did a good job in the midfield to control the ball and be pests on defense,” Wideman said. “The most important thing that we took out of Saturday is that we have to mentally prepare ourselves and we have to play with more intensity in practice and in games.”
Union opens the regular season next Tuesday at home against Poplar Bluff. The varsity game starts at 6:45 p.m. The Wildcats host rival St. Francis Borgia Regional next Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.