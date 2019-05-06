St. Francis Borgia Regional’s girls soccer team has won four games this season.
And two of them have come by 9-2 scores, including Thursday night’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association home win over Tolton Catholic.
“That’s kind of weird, but it shows how hard they’ve been working,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “I think that shows how hard they’ve been working. It’s nice to see their hard work pay off in a win. They work extremely hard in practice and it’s nice to see that pay off.”
Borgia (4-14-1) swept the season series over the Lady Trailblazers with the victory.
“I thought it was a good team win,” Severino said. “I thought we moved the ball well tonight. We communicated well. That was a big positive for me. If we can hear it, we know there is a lot of communication going on. I like that we used both sides of the field. There were instances where we switched it multiple times before we headed up the field and that’s what we’ve been trying to do all season. They did a really good job of that tonight.”
Borgia controlled most of the game, starting with several offensive chances prior to the first goal.
“Their goalies were both good,” Severino said. “They had some really nice saves.”
Cailey Foss netted the opener just 5:49 into the contest after having multiple breakaways. That goal stood up for several minutes until Gretchen Overman netted a goal with 26:01 to go in the half.
Borgia’s other goal of the first half came from Hannah Herbst, who scored from the middle. Lauren Dickhut assisted on a pass from the right side with 14:58 left in the half.
The Lady Knights added to their 3-0 lead early in the second half. It took 1:36 for Foss to net her second goal.
Tolton Catholic got onto the board with 30:19 to play. Samantha Poehlmann scored on a penalty kick after Abby Mueller was called for a foul in the box for making contact with Tolton’s forward while coming out to try and make a stop.
Mueller left the game at that point and was replaced by Maddie Dowil, who had been warming up. Severino had planned on making that change, but had to do so earlier than planned after a yellow card.
Dowil started her shift with the penalty kick and played the final 30 minutes.
Less than six minutes later, Borgia restored the four-goal lead on a goal from Anya Castelli with Herbst assisting.
Sydney Castelli scored 1:02 later to make it 6-1 and Lauren Dickhut made it 7-1 with 20:19 to play. Kara Voss assisted on Dickhut’s goal.
It took 18 seconds for Tolton to strike back as Sophia Elfrink, who played in goal for the first half, scored on a breakaway.
“Tolton did a good job of catching us off guard a couple of times,” Severino said. “They did a nice job burying the PK they got and the breakaway came after they moved the ball well and took a nice shot. Give them credit for how they played. They also were working an offsides trap which messed us up for a while.”
Borgia wasted little time in going back to work. Elizabeth Hellebusch scored with Voss assisting and Ella Riegel finished out the scoring with 10:01 to play on an assist from Dickhut.
“I guess when they get into a groove, they feel it,” Severino said.
Borgia returns to action Friday at Pacific. That game likely will determine the third and fourth seeds for the upcoming Class 3 District 9 Tournament. Union and Washington likely will earn the top two spots.
Borgia closes out AAA Large Division play Tuesday with a home game against Notre Dame. Junior varsity action starts at 5 p.m.
Borgia hosts Washington Thursday with the JV game starting at 5 p.m.