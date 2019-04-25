There’s good news and bad news for the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer Lady Knights.
The good news is that the team is finding more positive play in each game.
“We had some good moments where we moved the ball well and played with intensity, but we need to have that occur more frequently during the game,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said about Borgia’s loss last Tuesday to Notre Dame.
The bad news is that the wins haven’t followed. Borgia (2-12-1) plays the area’s toughest schedule. Of the first 14 games, 10 have been against teams either ranked or receiving votes in the most recent Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
“We definitely have a tough schedule,” Severino said. “But I think a tough schedule pushes you to be better and prepares you for future games.”
This week, the Lady Knights fell Monday to Visitation Academy at home, 2-1. The Vivettes were ranked No. 1 in Class 2.
Abby Mueller made 10 saves in goal.
“Abby Mueller played very well,” Severino said. “Numerous times she had great positioning that allowed her to make some very tough saves which kept us in the game.”
Severino praised the play of Elizabeth Hellebusch.
“Elizabeth Hellebusch had a really nice game,” Severino said. “She makes sure to put herself in good positions defensively and works extremely hard on the outside midfield. She plays with a lot of passion.”
Tuesday’s game was a 4-1 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division loss to Notre Dame, the second-ranked team in Class 2.
Cailey Foss scored for Borgia with Amy Wunderlich assisting. Mueller made eight saves.
“We had a rough game against Notre Dame,” Severino said. “They are a good team and we didn’t come out ready to play.”
Severino credited Mueller.
“Abby Mueller had a nice game,” Severino said. “It’s hard being the last line of defense and she had great saves throughout the game.”
Playing Thursday on the road, the Lady Knights fell to Rosati-Kain, which received votes in the Class 2 state poll.
Hannah Herbst scored the goal with Gretchen Overman drawing the assist. Mueller made seven saves.
“Our energy level was much better during this game, especially in the second half,” Severino said. “We played with urgency and more intensity.”
Severino said the Rosati-Kain goals came around the intermission.
“Rosati-Kain scored at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second,” she said. “With two goals against us pretty close together I think it would be easy for the girls to get down on themselves. But, they fought back and Hannah Herbst scored a nice goal off a pass from Gretchen Overman to put us within one. That urgency continued until the game ended, so I’m happy that the girls never gave up.”
Severino said defender Sarah Matt was a top performer.
“I thought Sarah Matt had a good game,”Severino said. “She is a consistent defensive presence for us.”
Last Friday, Borgia fell to Helias (received votes in Class 3), 3-1. That game was part of the Helias Shootout. Anya Castelli scored on a penalty kick while Mueller made eight saves.
Playing Saturday, the Lady Knights lost 2-0 to Kansas City’s Notre Dame de Sion, ranked eighth in Class 3. Mueller stopped seven shots.
“Notre Dame is a very physical team that moves the ball well,” Severino said. “They try their hardest to get to the ball first every time. I thought we came out flat. We can’t do that against focused and physical teams.”
And it doesn’t get any easier. Borgia takes on Union (fourth in Class 3) and in pool play at the Blue Cat Tournament.
Borgia beat defending Class 2 state champion O’Fallon Christian, 9-2, Monday.
Teams in the other pool include Ladue (ninth in Class 3) and Washington (received votes in Class 3).
Coming up, Borgia’s schedule includes games against Villa Duchesne (10th in Class 2), a rematch with Notre Dame and the Town Showdown against Washington.