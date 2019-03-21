It was a mixed weekend of results for the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights.
Playing in the Rolla Tournament, Borgia went 0-2-1 over the two-day tournament.
The tie came Saturday against the host team, 2-2.
Playing Friday, Borgia lost 3-1 to Northwest and 2-0 to Springfield Catholic.
Overall, Head Coach Mackenzie Severino saw good signs from her team.
“There are a lot of positives that we can take from the games this past weekend, such as the ability to possess the ball and using the entire field to name a couple,” Severino said.
“The tournament also showed us what we need to fine-tune and what adjustments we need to make heading into regular season play,” Severino continued.
Borgia did suffer one major injury however. Grace Richardson suffered a broken collarbone in the Rolla game and could miss the rest of the season.
“We needed girls to step up while we deal with injuries, and Sarah Matt in particular stood out to me,” Severino said. “She provided depth in midfield and defense and responded just the way we needed her to.”
Severino also praised the team for playing hard all the way to the final horn of each game.
“The girls played aggressive and never gave up, a quality that I believe will serve us well in the future,” she said.
Rolla
Saturday’s Rolla game proved to be the biggest highlight of the weekend.
Borgia took the early lead after Hannah Overman, returning from a knee injury in last year’s district championship game, took a free kick and Gretchen Overman finished with a goal.
Then Richardson was injured and Rolla tied it, 1-1.
The Lady Knights made it 2-1 when Hannah Herbst, another player who was injured in the district championship, scored with Ella Riegel drawing the assist.
“The injury to Grace seemed to shift the momentum and Rolla ended up tying it 1-1,” Severino said. “We went back up 2-1 on Herbst’s goal, but Rolla was able to tie it up again toward the end of the game. I thought this game taught us that no matter the circumstance, we need to keep our composure.”
Abby Mueller made seven saves in the game.
Friday
In Friday’s opener, Borgia fell to Northwest, 3-1.
“Northwest is a very physical and talented team, and they kept us on our toes all game,” said Severino. “With this being our first game, it was a good test to see where we are coming out of preseason.”
Borgia’s goal was scored by Elizabeth Hellebusch on a penalty kick after Gretchen Overman was knocked down in the box following a free kick by Amy Wunderlich.
Mueller made five saves.
Springfield Catholic, a Class 2 quarterfinalist last year, shut out the Lady Knights in the second game, 2-0.
“We did a much better job during this game of keeping possession and working the ball around both sides of the field,” said Severino. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the back of the net and Springfield Catholic took advantage of the opportunities they got.”
Mueller made seven saves in net.