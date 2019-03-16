St. Francis Borgia Regional’s four-year run as a Class 2 district champion is over before the 2019 season has even started.
That’s because MSHSAA has assigned the Lady Knights to Class 3 for the new season.
Borgia is in Class 3 District 9 along with Union, Washington and Pacific. Union finished fourth in the state tournament last season while Washington tied for third two years ago.
Head Coach Mackenzie (Haddox) Severino is eager to take on the new challenge in her second season in charge.
“I cannot wait to continue making strides as a team and seeing what this group can accomplish together,” she said.
Severino is a Borgia graduate and was a standout goalkeeper with the Lady Knights.
Her coaching staff consists of Jordan Steffen and Emily Grahl. Grahl, a 2014 Borgia graduate, played four years of NCAA Division I soccer at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
Last season, the Lady Knights went 8-17 overall, 1-7 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division. Borgia defeated St. Clair for the district title before losing to eventual state champion O’Fallon Christian in the sectional round.
With many players returning from last year’s team, Severino feels that experience will help this year.
“The girls learned if they focus on our game plan they can compete with the teams on our schedule,” Severino said. “If they play hard for a full 90 minutes and trust each other every time they step on the field, good things will come.”
The team has 34 players between the varsity and junior varsity teams and nine starters return from last season.
Senior Hannah Overman was the top defender last season and chipped in with two goals and two assists. She suffered a season-ending knee injury in the district championship game.
Senior Anya Castelli was a top midfielder with five goals and three assists, but she starts the season recovering from an ankle injury suffered during the basketball season.
Also coming back from injury is junior forward Hannah Herbst, who went out for the season in the district championship game. She had six goals and one assist last spring.
Senior Abby Mueller is the returner in goal and she played in net the entire season.
Sophomore Gretchen Overman scored three goals and one assist while playing midfield. She also can play defense.
Up front, junior Cailey Foss can play as a forward or winger and she scored 10 times last year.
Junior Kara Voss, who netted four goals with two assists, is another fast player at the forward spots.
Other top returners at defense are juniors Meleah Volmert, Lena Nurnberger and Amy Wunderlich.
In the midfield, other top returners include seniors Elizabeth Hellebusch and Kate Wunderlich, junior Ella Riegel and sophomore Sydney Castelli.
Hellebusch scored two goals with three assists and Riegel had two goals and an assist.
Sommer Schneider, who scored six goals with six assists for St. Clair last season, now is at Borgia and is a top newcomer.
Severino said other newcomers who could help include senior forward Kaitlyn Raab, senior defender Grace Richardson, junior midfielder Sarah Matt, junior defender Ainsley Virtudazo and sophomore defender Alliyah Thanawalla.
“Our overall goal is to continue to build on the positives that came from last season, to be competitive, work hard and work together every single game,” Severino said.
The Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division continues to be one of the toughest conferences in the state. Eight teams from both divisions won district championships. Six of those came in Class 2.
“The AAA conference is very competitive and has a history of success,” Severino said. “Each and every game is going to be a challenge. Hopefully our work in the preseason and our desire to improve with every practice and game will prepare us for those challenges.”
And, the district will be difficult as well. Borgia will play Union, Washington and Pacific during the regular season along with former district rival St. Clair.
“Each of these teams was tough last year and I am anticipating competitive games again this spring,” Severino said.