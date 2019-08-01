Another year and another winning season for the Washington soccer Lady Jays.
The team ran a 17-9 record this spring under Head Coach Adam Fischer. Washington finished second to a hyper-talented one-loss Union team in district play and finished third in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central standings at 5-5.
The 2019 season was the third consecutive winning record for the Lady Jays.
Outside of a grueling conference schedule, the Lady Jays were 14-4 on the season. The Lady Jays started the spring with a decisive championship win in the Warrenton Tournament and also won both games at the annual Parkway College Showcase.
The team won third place in the Blue Cat Tournament, hosted by both Washington and Union, defeating crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional in the final round to do so. Washington won all three meetings with the Lady Knights and also eliminated Borgia from the Class 3 District 9 Tournament.
“Overall I feel like we almost met our preseason goals,” Fischer said. “ We improved each time we took the field except for a few setbacks, but we failed to attain the goal of making a postseason run.”
The team bids farewell to a talented senior roster that were part of Washington’s final four run in the state playoffs in 2017.
“(There were) no real standouts for us, but I felt like our seniors were able to get the entire team to play as a team,” Fischer said. “We struggled the year before coming together and helping each other out every day, but this group of seniors made it a point of emphasis this year and carried through with it each day.”
Washington spread the ball well offensively among 17 different goal scorers on the season. Sophomores Jessie Donnelly (17 goals) and Rebekah Lewis (15 goals) were the team scoring leaders.
“(The) most improved athlete this season would be Rebekah Lewis,” Fischer said. “Rebekah had a great freshman season for us, but this year she was able to take on a bigger role with her scoring and help us win some big games. When she was on her game, she was tough to stop.”
Washington loses defenders Abbey Baldwin, Taylor Bauer, Jenna Donnelly, Sophia Kramer and Haley Oetterer and midfielders Jena Monehan, Caitlyn Vodnansky and Sam Winistoerfer all to graduation.
Monehan was third on the team in goals with 10 and added seven assists.
Bauer knocked in nine goals with six assists.
Winistoerfer was the team leader in assists with 15 and also put seven of her own shots in the net.
“Our seniors did a great job being the leaders of the program,” Fischer said. “ They demanded the group of girls play as a team each day and put everything else aside unless it benefited the whole group.”
Along with Lewis and Jessie Donnelly, Washington has other promising young goal scorers like Mia Lanemann, Joie Heien and Grace Landwehr set to return for another run next spring.
Providing senior leadership for the 2020 team will be midfielders Sarah Becszlko and Cierstyn Jacquin and defender Kaly Stieffermann.
Washington will also have sophomore goalkeeper Ariel Pettis and defender Emma Vodnansky eligible to return next spring.
“We are losing a lot of seniors with a lot of experience,” Fischer said. “We have a great nucleus of returning players, but they all have things they can improve on to fill the shoes of the players we are losing to graduation.”