The Lady Jays excelled both on the soccer field and in the classroom this spring.
Washington had a total of 18 players from the girls soccer team earn All-Academic honors in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
In addition, senior defender Haley Oetterer was selected as the Lady Jays’ recipient of the conference’s Sportsmanship Award.
Other sportsmanship award winners included Ft. Zumwalt East’s Taylor Karr, Ft. Zumwalt North’s Claudia Hoff, Ft. Zumwalt South’s MacKenzie Gan, Wentzville Liberty’s Peyton Carroll and Timberland’s Emma Tucker.
Those receiving all-academic recognition for Washington include:
• Abbey Baldwin;
• Taylor Bauer;
• Sarah Becszlko;
• Jenna Donnelly;
• Jessie Donnelly;
• Joie Heien;
• Cierstyn Jacquin;
• Sophia Kramer;
• Grace Landwehr;
• Mia Lanemann;
• Rebekah Lewis;
• Gwen Lottmann;
• Haley Oetterer;
• Ariel Pettis;
• Avery Street;
• Molly Tinkey;
• Caitlyn Vodnansky; and
• Emma Vodnansky.