Everything came together Saturday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights.
Borgia (2-2) closed out the Cape Notre Dame Tournament by walloping Sikeston, 8-0, and Poplar Bluff, 6-0, to end 2-1 in the event.
The Knights lost Friday to the host squad, 4-3.
“It was a great tournament for us,” Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer said. “Certainly we would have liked to win the Cape Notre Dame game, but we put in three on a very good team and took care of business against two teams we should beat.”
Strohmeyer said there were important results other than the wins as well.
“We also gained confidence and are beginning to gel as a team,” Strohmeyer said. “It was also nice to play three teams we wouldn’t normally see in the regular season. It was an eight team tournament that I would like to continue to play there in future seasons. Cape Notre Dame was a great host.”
Sikeston
Borgia’s first win of the season came Saturday morning against Sikeston.
“Sikeston is a young team and we took advantage,” Strohmeyer said. “We moved the ball well and spread the goals around to a lot of players.”
The game ended on the mercy rule.
Blake Whitlock was in net and he made three saves for the shutout.
Jake Nowak and Andrew Dyson each scored two goals with one assist and Brent Lemon also ended with two goals.
Aidan Ottens had one goal and two assists. Trent Strubberg scored once and Noah Simmons added an assist.
Poplar Bluff
“Poplar Bluff is a physical and athletic team,” Strohmeyer said. “Again, we were able to possess the ball and move it up the field. It was 2-0 at halftime and I told the team to push the pedal down and finish this game. I told them I wanted at least two more goals and we scored four in the second half. It was a tribute to the team’s determination and conditioning level. It was both teams third game in less than 24 hours.”
Kurt Politte was in goal for this game and made four saves in the shutout.
Nowak scored twice and had two assists. Strubberg had two goals and an assist.
Grant Russell and Ethan Mort each scored one goal.
Ottens and Zach Mort had one assist apiece.
Cape Notre Dame
A very good and organized team,” Strohmeyer said. “They possess and move the ball well, with a lot of speed and skill. We lost 4-3 in a great game. We gained a lot of confidence putting in three goals and going toe-to-toe with a very good team. It also helped us see some areas we need to improve on as we get into the heart of the season.”
Politte made 10 saves in goal.
Strubberg, Nowak and Ottens scored the goals with Zach Mort adding an assist.
The Knights host Duchesne in a varsity-only game Tuesday evening with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Borgia plays Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division foe Tolton Catholic Thursday in Columbia at 5 p.m.