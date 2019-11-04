Rallying from a two-goal deficit in the opening half, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights bounced back to win at Sullivan Monday, 4-3.
“I like how the story ended, but I did not like how it began,” Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer said. “We cannot make mistakes like that in district.”
Sullivan opened with two goals in the first half and Borgia struck once before the intermission.
In the second half, Borgia scored twice and Sullivan added one goal. The Sullivan goal, a penalty kick by Ethan Kackley with 8:47 to play, sent the game into overtime.
Borgia was able to find the golden goal from Brent Lemon to win it, 4-3. Roel Flores assisted.
Strohmeyer said Sullivan scored in overtime, but the goal came back on an offsides call.
“Sullivan played with a lot of energy in overtime and it was back and forth,” Strohmeyer said.
Borgia’s goals in the game came from Andrew Dyson, Lemon, Aidan Ottens and Trent Strubberg.
Assists came from Flores, Lemon and Jake Nowak.
Kurt Politte made five saves in goal while Blake Whitlock had one save for Borgia.