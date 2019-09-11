The Blue Jays made the start to the boys soccer season an exciting one.
Washington (2-0) went to overtime to earn a 2-1 home victory Saturday against Sullivan (3-2).
The Blue Jays then ensured themselves of a finish in the top half of the Pacific Tournament Monday with a 4-1 victory in the first round against Windsor (0-4).
Washington will play in the tourney semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Pacific and Seckman.
Sullivan
The teams were deadlocked with no score after one period of play Saturday and remained tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation.
Boston Tinsley notched the winning score on a penalty kick in overtime.
It was Tinsley’s second goal of the game, having previously scored on a one-on-one opportunity in the second period, assisted by Cole Click.
“Sullivan had already played four games and came into the game battle tested with a 3-1 record,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schreiwer said. “We knew it was going to be gritty as their senior-led team looked to avenge a tight game from last year when we won 2-1 on the road. Saturday proved to be a pretty wild game.”
Alec Bell scored the lone Sullivan goal, assisted by Colton Ward.
Caden Robertson was the winning goalkeeper in his first start for Washington. He made seven saves.
“Caden made a big save in second half as Sullivan player struck a great shot from outside the 18,” Schriewer said.
Sullivan’s Kaleb White recorded 10 saves in the opposing net.
“Overtime was brief,” Schriewer said. “Within the opening five minutes, we created two-three corner (kicks) and put Sullivan under a lot of pressure. Our fitness looked good for our first match and as I was preparing some fresh legs for subs, we took our last corner of the game. One of our tallest players was grappled and tripped as he headed to win the service near the 6-yard box. The referee at half saw it, blew the whistle, and awarded a penalty kick. Boston stepped up to take the PK and slotted it home.”
Windsor
Washington avenged last season’s 1-0 loss to the Owls in the third-place game of the Pacific Tournament.
“Our 10 or so returning varsity players really wanted to avenge that loss and get to 2-0 on the season,” Schriewer said. “After a close game with Sullivan on Saturday, we hoped to pick up where we left off.”
Trent Pabst opened the scoring, finishing a rebound given up by Windsor goalie Jared Tanner with Tinsley picking up the assist.
Windsor was able to equalize with a goal from Noah Lifka, assisted by Grant Siegel a few minutes later and that’s how it remained until the half.
Timmy Boehlein netted a brace in the second half and Tinsley added his third goal of the season while the Jays shut out the Owls in the final 40 minutes.
“For the opening 10 minutes of second half, the ball never left their half and we looked like to score,” Schriewer said. “Eventually, Boston made a great run into the box with the ball and scored his third in two games. That goal proved to be the game winner, but Timmy Boehlein scored his first two goals of the year to really seal the game. He had missed a chance earlier in the game, then scored two goals through his pace and tenacity.”
Click was credited with another assist.
Robertson made four saves in the first half before giving way in the net to teammate Micah Gargrave, who made three saves and earned the win.
“All in all a good night, quality win to start tournament, and a rare 2-0 start to our season,” Schriewer said.
The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Thursday. Depending on Wednesday’s result, Washington will either play in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. or the third-place game at 5:45 p.m.