The Blue Jays are headed for the third-place game at the Hillsboro soccer tournament.
Washington (4-5) split its pool play games at the event Tuesday and Wednesday, beating Fredericktown (2-2) in the first round, 4-0, but losing Wednesday to the host Hawks (7-1-1), 5-1.
Washington will play Seckman in Saturday’s third-place game at noon. The game is a rematch of the championship semifinals at the Pacific Tournament earlier this season, which ended with a 3-2 Seckman victory.
Fredericktown
The Blue Jays managed one goal in the first half to lead at the intermission before breaking out for three goals in the second period.
“In the first half we were able to demonstrate our dominance as we maintained possession in their half of the field for much of the opening 10 minutes,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We created a few corners and shots after building attacks through possession, but remained 0-0 after 20 minutes.”
Washington ultimately broke the scoring on the first of Cole Click’s two goals on the night, assisted by Trent Pabst.
“Trent was buzzing around the center midfield and slid a through ball to Boston (Tinsley) but didn’t connect,” Schriewer said. “Though it didn’t find Boston, the ball made it through the backline where Cole picked up the ball outside the 18-(yard line) and took a few touches before calmly tucking the ball past their goalie.”
Goalie Caden Robertson notched the first shutout of the season with three saves in the Washington net.
Click, Carter Kleekamp and Tinsley each put the ball in the net in the second half. Timmy Boehlein and Darius Haney each picked up an assist.
“I was very glad to see my guys not back off and keep pushing to get more possession and to create quality opportunities,” Schriewer said.
Hillsboro
In a 5-1 loss, Click scored his third goal of the tournament to get the Blue Jays on the scoreboard.
Hickson, Jacob Bogowith and Peter Moravec all recorded an assist.
The Hawks were able to score in the first five seconds of play on a Washington miscue. The Blue Jays held them there for a 1-0 halftime score.
The host team tacked on four goals to Washington’s one in the second half.
Werner Finder, Mitchel Hickson, Colton Leonard and Mark Moore each had a goal for the Hawks.
“Our guys can play with any team in spells, but have trouble maintaining 80 minutes of focus,” Schriewer said. “Hillsboro was a quality team and deserved the win in the second half. I still believe we have a very good team and its up to me to get them playing at their potential.”
After wrapping the tournament Saturday, Washington will start a new tournament next week, playing in the CYC Bob Guelker Memorial Tournament’s Sullivan division. The Blue Jays open that tournament in Fenton against Mascoutah Monday at 6 p.m.