The first round of soccer league play goes to the Panthers.
Ft. Zumwalt North (5-2, 1-1) defeated Washington (3-2, 0-1) for the first time in the last five tries Tuesday, 2-1, at Scanlan Stadium as the Blue Jays opened Gateway Athletic Conference Central play.
“All in all, another quality effort to keep the game close as our only loses have been in one-goal games so far this year,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “With the young team we have, tonight is just part of the learning curve in the GAC and luckily we will see them again later in the year for a chance at revenge.”
Zumwalt North struck twice in the first half on a pair of goals by Cole Bixby and Thomas DeAvilla, assisted by Owen Sears and Tyler William.
Washington’s goal also came in the first half as Timmy Boehlein was able to run through the last two Panther defenders to get a shot on goal, striking the ball off the crossbar and down, bouncing into the net.
Gage Rombach was credited with the assist on Boehlein’s goal.
“With the score 2-1 at half, we had a heated conversation about tactical changes we needed to see in (the) second half,” Schriewer said. “We had discussed some of them before the game so it was crucial to dictate a second half when you are down. Yet again, we were able to make the changes and dominate (the) second half with more chances created.”
Neither team was able to put the ball in the net in the second period, however, and the Panthers held on for the win.
Washington goalkeeper Caden Robertson made five saves in the contest.
Zumwalt North goalie Davis Herbst turned in four saves.
“Caden made a great save in (the) second half to keep us at 2-1, but we were unable to net an equalizer,” Schriewer said. “We created several good chances in the second half against a good team as we sought to push for overtime or winner.”
Washington continues conference soccer play Friday night, hosting Ft. Zumwalt East at Scanlan Stadium, starting at 6:45 p.m.