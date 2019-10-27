The last district opponent fell to the Washington soccer Blue Jays Wednesday.
Washington (7-13-3) won 2-1 on the road at Pacific (11-6), improving to 3-0 on the season against its upcoming Class 3 District 8 opponents.
The Blue Jays previously defeated the other two district teams, Union and Rolla, by one goal apiece. Washington topped Union at Scanlan Stadium Oct. 9, 1-0, and defeated Rolla, 3-2, in the third-place game of the Pacific Tournament Sept. 12.
Pacific led 1-0 at the intermission before Washington came back with two goals in the second period to win it.
“Late in second half we found an equalizer with a skirmish play that ended with an own goal for Pacific,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “The game was end to end after that and a thrilling last 10 minutes which came to a climax with 49 seconds left.”
Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said his goalkeeper, Bailey Hoehne, prevented Washington from getting out ahead sooner.
“Bailey kept us in that game,” Knott said. “Washington took over in the second half and could have put us away, but Bailey made some incredible saves. You have to give your hat up to Washington for staying relentless.”
Pacific opened the scoring in the first half on a goal scored by Cade Bell, assisted by Gavin Bukowsky.
After tying the game in the second half, Washington recorded the winning goal on a penalty kick by Boston Tinsley in the final minute.
Tinsley was attempting to score on a through ball when the penalty was called. Hoehne had to exit the field for the penalty kick after being issued a yellow card on the play.
“He took a touch as (the) goalie came sliding out and was upended by the goalie,” Schriewer said. “(The) referee called a penalty kick. Their coach and players protested, claiming the goalie touched the ball, but he also prevented Boston from getting to (the) ball he had played and was going to score.”
Knott said he believed the play was a 50-50 ball.
“Bailey came out to meet him and their kid jumped over Bailey and caught his hand,” Knott said. “The refs thought that with 48 seconds left that was worth a penalty.”
Caden Robertson was the winning goalkeeper, going 6-7 in save chances for the Blue Jays.
“Caden made some good saves in the first half and really played well on the night,” Schriewer said. “In (the) second half, he made a few wild saves with Pacific players rushing into the box that resulted in allowable collisions and him with the ball.”
Hoehne made 14 saves in 15 opportunities.
Washington played its home finale Thursday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South, and will next play Tuesday on the road at Troy at 7 p.m.
Pacific completed a 6-0 record in Four Rivers Conference play Thursday with a 1-0 win at Union. The Indians go on the road to play De Soto Monday at 6:30 p.m.