This tiebreaker went to the Indians.
Playing in their second penalty kick shootout of the season, Pacific soccer (5-3) recorded the win this time on the road Tuesday, beating Affton (2-4), 2-1.
The Indians previously came out on the losing end in their first penalty kick tiebreaker against Seckman in the first round of Pacific’s home tournament last week.
“To be able to get one of those under our belts was big going forward,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said.
Pacific was 4-4 in the shootout with Lucas Goughenouer, Blake Bearden, Gavin Bukowsky and Jacob Sauvage all connecting.
“We stepped up and buried every one that we took,” Knott said. “Bailey (Hoehne) came up with some huge saves for us.”
Hoehne’s back-to-back stops in the shootout ended the contest before the fifth set of kicks.
“I think he got his hand on the other two as well,” Knott said. “The kid never ceases to amaze me with how close he gets to making some saves, especially on penalty kicks.”
Pacific and Affton split their goals between the two halves with Affton taking a 1-0 advantage into the intermission.
Sauvage scored the equalizer for Pacific in the second half with an assist from Dominic Curry on a corner kick.
Hoehne turned in 13 saves.
Pacific is next in action Monday on the road at St. Francis Borgia Regional at 6:30 p.m.