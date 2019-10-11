With four goals in each half, the Pacific Indians remained unblemished in Four Rivers Conference soccer play.
Pacific (9-4, 3-0) completed a season sweep of St. Clair (2-11, 0-4) with an 8-1 road victory Monday.
Cade Bell and Jacob Turner led the scoring attack for the Indians, both netting a brace in the contest.
Blake Bearden, Dominic Curry, Vincenzo Faugianna and Jacob Sauvage each added a goal for Pacific.
Curry also racked up four assists.
Geoff Hayden was credited with two assists. Mason Lucas and Sauvage both had one assist.
Zach Browne scored the lone St. Clair goal, assisted by Joey Rego.
Pacific goalkeeper Jared Hootman made five saves in the contest.
St. Clair’s Collin Thacker turned in 22 saves.
Pacific continued league play Tuesday, hosting Sullivan. The Indians will next play Oct. 15 at Sullivan in another FRC match, starting at 5 p.m.
St. Clair hosted Union Tuesday and travels to Washington Monday to play the Blue Jays at 5 p.m.